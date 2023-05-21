Kids programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students are invited to programs at Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
Kid’s Craft Lab includes a butterfly project at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. May 22 and 25. Hear the tale “Don’t Let the Pigeon Stay Up Late!” during Storytime Adventures at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. May 23.
Spring concert
ALPENA — Thunder Bay Arts presents the Community Chorus Spring Concert at 7 p.m. May 22 at Word of Life Baptist Church. Donations are accepted.
Great Lakes film showing
FRANKFORT — View the documentary “The Erie Situation” at 7 p.m. May 22 at the Garden Theater.
Director David J. Ruck answers questions after. Tickets are $10 via gardentheater.org/upcoming-events.
Veteran resource fair
ALPENA — A PACT Act Resource Fair goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 23 at the Lt. Col. Clement C. Van Wagoner VA Clinic.
Veterans can get benefits information and see if they qualify for VA health care. Bring the DD 214, the certificate of release or discharge from active duty.
To learn more about VA health care enrollment, call 989-497-2500, ext. 13120.
Yarn creation sessions
INTERLOCHEN — The Get Hooked: Yarn Therapy group gathers from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 23 and 30 at Interlochen Public Library.
Yoga practice
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Bay Yoga Therapy leads chair yoga at noon May 23 at Traverse Area District Library.
More details: tbl@tadl.org.
Bird migration program
ELK RAPIDS — Grand Traverse Audubon Club member Kirk Waterstripe presents on bird migration at 1 p.m. May 23 at Elk Rapids Harbor Pavilion. Elk Rapids Garden Club hosts this event.
Mental health training
CADILLAC — Northern Lakes Community Mental Health invites youth to its Mental Health First Aid Training from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 24 at the Cadillac office.
Learn to identify and respond to mental health and substance use issues in adults and youth. Cost is $50 and includes lunch and a training manual. Registration details: https://bit.ly/3L5elaV.
Art sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart goes from 10 a.m. to noon May 24 and 31 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring supplies for painting, jewelry making or another activity.
Stories for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and younger kids can attend Story Stew at 11 a.m. May 24 at Peninsula Community Library. Enjoy songs and a related craft.
Bridge games
ALDEN — The American Contract Bridge League card game begins at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through October at Helena Township Community Center. Free lessons start at 11:30 a.m.
No games on the third Wednesday of the month. More details: 248-770-6152; ljslyker@gmail.com.
Cemetery presentation
EMPIRE — Learn about the history of Glen Arbor Township Cemetery at 7 p.m. May 24 at Glen Lake Library. The speaker is Linda Alice Dewey, chair of the Glen Arbor Township Cemetery Advisory Board.
Neighborhood meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Slabtown Neighborhood Association’s spring general meeting begins at 7 p.m. May 24 at Traverse Bay United Methodist Church.
Residents can learn about the proposed city zoning changes and future community activities.
Library offers games
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library hosts Game Day May 25.
Community members can play Mahjong from 1-4 p.m. and Bridge from 2-5 p.m. More details: 231-276-6767.
Bluegrass concert tickets
TRAVERSE CITY — Bluegrass group Balsam Range performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at City Opera House.
Tickets are available at cityoperahouse.org. Box office: 231-941-8082.
