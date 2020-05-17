Free math review
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC offers free online college math preparation courses from 10 a.m. to noon May 18-20 and June 30 through July 2. Review the subject and take a placement test. Register at nmc.edu/success. Questions: 231-995-3021.
Climate lobby meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Citizens’ Climate Lobby meets virtually at 6 p.m. May 19. Request call-in details at northern.michigan@citizensclimatelobby.org.
Youth program goes on
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan continues its YouthWork program with new safety procedures. The full team plans to assemble in mid-June. Donations of personal protective equipment are also needed. Call 231-946-8975, ext. 1139 to suggest a project or youth for the program.
Copays waived for medical staff
TRAVERSE CITY — Catholic Human Services plans to waive all out-of-pocket copays for medical professionals, first responders, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs and law enforcement officials. CHS also offers therapy and counseling services. Contact: 231-947-8110.
Senior expo canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — Bay Area Senior Advocates is not hosting its “Ideas for Life” senior exposition, originally scheduled for May 20 at Grand Traverse County Civic Center. The decision was made because of coronavirus concerns.
‘No More Drama’ workshop
CADILLAC — Wexford County 4-H and MSU Extension host the “No More Drama: Couplets” workshop at 1 p.m. May 20. The One Love Foundation program is open to middle and high school students throughout Michigan. Topics: isolation, obsession, control, intensity, anger, put-downs, disrespect and guilt. Registration: 231-779-9480; siglerbr@msu.edu.
MDOT meeting postponed
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Department of Transportation delays its May 21 public hearing in order to limit gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak. The event was to cover the planned removal of the Pure Michigan Byway designation on M-37 on Old Mission Peninsula.
Barn Market canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — The Red Dresser Barn Market, set May 22-23, was removed from the schedule at Northwestern Michigan Fairgrounds. The fall market runs Sept. 11-12. Browse vintage furniture, home decor, re-purposed items, handmade goods, apparel, accessories and more.
Team supports fund
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters plans to donate 50 percent of proceeds from merchandise sales to the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation’s Urgent Needs Fund. This supports area organizations working with people impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. View and purchase items through the end of May at PitSpitters.com.
Rummage sale scrapped
TRAVERSE CITY — Dorcas Society members recently decided to cancel their annual Trinity Treasures Rummage Sale. The two-day event usually occurs in mid-June at Trinity Lutheran Church.
ReStore accepts donations
TRAVERSE CITY — Habitat for Humanity- Grand Traverse ReStore is open for donation drop-offs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Accepted items include working fans, building materials, appliances, tools and more. Donors are asked to leave children at home, wear masks and stay at least 6 feet from others.
