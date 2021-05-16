Electoral College program set
TRAVERSE CITY — League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area hosts a program at noon May 18 via Zoom. John Zachman, of Northwestern Michigan College, presents on the Electoral College.
The event is also available through TV Channel 189 (Spectrum). Sign up at us02web.zoomus/j/82830270222.
Suicide prevention training slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services offers free suicide prevention training from 5-7 p.m. May 18 or 10 a.m. to noon July 12 via Zoom.
Registration: 231-946-8975 or cfsnwmi.org.
Senior expo
SUTTONS BAY — The Ideas for Life Senior Expo and Leelanau Senior Expo combine for the “Super Heroes Virtual Expo” May 19.
Area caregivers and seniors can gather information and view exhibitor booths at tcseniorexpo.org.
Fit for the Cure event
TRAVERSE CITY — Wacoal America hosts Fit for the Cure May 20 at Macy’s in the Grand Traverse Mall.
The lingerie company plans to donate $2 to Susan G. Komen for each complimentary bra consultation and another $2 for each purchase during the event. Book an appointment at fitforthecure.com.
Public hearing
TRAVERSE CITY — Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan conducts a virtual public hearing at 10:30 a.m. May 20.
The organization discusses and seeks input on the Area Implementation Plan (AIP) for fiscal year 2022.
This includes aging programs and services in Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford counties.
Join the meeting via Zoom, or call 1-312-626-6799 with ID 865 7547 8039 and passcode 120280. Submit written testimony to gustineh@aaanm.org by June 4.
More details: 231-947-8920.
May exhibitions
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts displays two exhibitions in May: “Abandonings” by Laura Gajewski and “A Splash of Color to Brighten the Spirit” by Larry Pazol.
Gajewski shows mixed media drawings, and Pazol features wood sculpture wall hangings.
Admission is free. Face masks are required.
Immunizations available
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Health Department staff encourages families to make appointments at the immunization clinic, 2600 LaFranier Road.
The health department participates in the Vaccines for Children program and will not refuse anyone who cannot pay. Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Contact: 231-995-6131.
United Way receives grant
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan recently obtained a $10,000 grant from the Michigan Community Service Commission for the Michigan Community Resilience Program.
The nonprofit plans to expand its current Get Connected volunteer portal to include skills-based options and increase offerings for youth.
The MCSC and United Way will collaborate to maintain the new Volunteer Technology Suite nonprofit database.
Spring grants announced
MANISTEE — Manistee Community Foundation recently announced the spring grant cycle recipients and other award winners.
The Minger Family Endowment Fund provided $54,148 to Friends of Orchard Beach State Park for an accessible playground, $42,000 to Networks Northwest to update the Manistee County Wide Parks and Recreation Plan and $3,200 to Manistee Saints Baseball Club for park repairs.
The Limitless Fund gave $5,000 to the Charter Township of Filer for the Hamlet in Filer Town Center Conceptual Planning Project, $5,000 to Manistee County to relocate a recycling drop off and $4,700 to ECHO His Love for the MANNA Keeping Things Cool project.
Another $2,000 from the foundation and Youth Advisory Council benefits the Historic Vogue Theatre in Manistee.
The Community Response Fund also provided grants: $2,500 to Hospice of Michigan, $2,500 to St. Philips Episcopal Church, $1,500 to Centra Wellness Network, $1,000 to Manistee County Council on Aging, $2,500 to ECHO His Love, $5,000 to Venture North Funding and Development and $2,500 to West Shore Community College.
