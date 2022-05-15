Highway resurfacing
SUTTONS BAY — Michigan Department of Transportation plans to begin resurfacing work May 16 on M22 from south of Front Street to south of M-204 and north of Dumas Road to north of Mill Pond Bridge.
Motorists can expect day-time lane closures. Work is expected to finish June 10, with another application of pavement markings complete by July 8.
Prenatal Pilates class
INTERLOCHEN — Jennifer Safonovs leads a prenatal Pilates class at 6:30 p.m. May 16 at Interlochen Public Library. The session includes stretching and breathing exercises for women in all stages of pregnancy.
Pilates experience is not needed. A $5 donation is suggested. More details: 231-276-6767.
Author talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Tim Mulherin discusses his book “Sand, Stars, Wind and Water” at 6:30 p.m. May 16 at Peninsula Community Library. He details his experiences exploring northern Michigan.
Senior Center discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area hosts a program at noon May 17 via Zoom and its Facebook page.
Traverse City Mayor Richard Lewis speaks on the history of the Senior Center and current plans for the building. Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network Manager Michelle Krumm presents about their programs.
Access the virtual meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85998590430.
History talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Tim Carroll gives a local history talk at 2 p.m. May 17 at Peninsula Community Library. Contact: 231-223-7700.
Grief support meeting
INTERLOCHEN — A grief support group meets from 2-4 p.m. May 17 at Interlochen Public Library. All community members may join.
This is part of the library’s Health and Wellness: Life Your Best Life program and was funded with a grant from the Allen Foundation.
DKG meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Delta Kappa Gamma Phi Chapter meets at 5 p.m. May 17 at the North Ed Conference Center.
Area educators are invited to attend. The business meeting includes committee reports, fall auction and updates on the recent state conference.
The chapter celebrates Founders Day by installing 2022-24 officers and presenting member awards.
Garden club meets
ACME — Sweetwater Evening Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. May 17 at Acme Township Hall. The speaker is Kirk Waterstripe, from the Grand Traverse Audubon Club. He presents on migrations in northern Michigan.
RSVP to Pam at 231-938-9611.
School incident discussed
TRAVERSE CITY — George Robson presents on the Bath School bombing at 6:30 p.m. May 18 at Traverse Area District Library.
The event is also available through Zoom. Sign up at events.tadl.org/event/bath-school-massacre-1927.
Library meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — A men’s group gathers at 7 p.m. May 18 at Peninsula Community Library. More details: 231-223-7700.
Trio performs
WILLIAMSBURG — The Music House Museum hosts the Barry Ross Trio at 7:30 p.m. May 18. Violinist Barry Ross, jazz pianist Terry Lower and vocalist Lana Hoffman present “The Great American Songbook and All That Jazz.”
Tickets are $25 through MyNorthTickets.com. Box office: 231-938-9300.
FOL meeting
ALDEN — Friends of the Alden District Library meet at 10 a.m. May 19 at Helena Township Community Center. Arrive at 9:30 a.m. for social time.
Church concert is set for May 19
BELLAIRE — The BLT Jazz Trio performs selections from the Great American Songbook at 4 p.m. May 19 at Church in the Hills.
Face masks are recommended.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students. Call 231-331-6587 or 231-533-6001 to purchase.
Volunteer open house
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society hosts a Volunteer Open House from 4-6 p.m. May 19 at 6491 Traverse Ave.
Learn about volunteer opportunities, including caring for the collection, scanning and archival work, event registration, writing articles and editing video and audio.
More details: 231-882-5539.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.