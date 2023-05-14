Crafting sessions
TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Community Library hosts the Threads group from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays in May. Work on a project. Contact: 231-223-7700.
Intersection work
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Department of Transportation begins installing high-friction surface treatments at several intersections on May 15.
Work occurs on M-37 at Bartlett Road/Fox Road, M-72 at Williamsburg Road/Elk Lake Road, M-72 at West Armstrong Road/South Coleman Road and M-119 at West Conway Road. Lane closures are expected until early July.
Library hosts concert
EMPIRE — Sean Gaskell performs at 7 p.m. May 15 at Glen Lake Community Library. Gaskell plays songs on the kora, a 21-string West African harp. More details: 231-326-5361.
Rock painting
HOUGHTON LAKE — Northern Lakes Community Mental Health hosts rock painting for adults from 10 a.m. to noon and kids from 3-5 p.m. May 16. Snacks are provided. More details: 989-366-8550.
Kids program
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District offers its Peepers Program at 10 a.m. May 16 and 23 at Boardman River Nature Center.
Ages 3-5 and their adults can enjoy stories, crafts, music and other activities. This month features nature journaling and migration topics.
Cost is $5 per child per session.
LWV event slated
TRAVERSE CITY — The League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area presents “The Supreme Court, First Amendment and Democracy” at noon May 16 at Traverse Area District Library.
Retired Attorney and NMC Extended Education Instructor Eleanor Lynn is the speaker.
Mental health presentations
PETOSKEY — North Country Community Mental Health and Northern Lakes Community Mental Health continue the free virtual education series “Tools4Resilience” at noon May 16. The topic is “Developing Cultural Intelligence.”
The next events are “Strong Foundation, Bright Futures: Building A Healthy Tomorrow” (May 18), “Trying to Keep Yourself Safe Online” (May 23) and “Health Is Our Wealth” (May 25).
Attendees can ask questions after the presentation and will get access to the self-help app myStrength. Register and see the full series details at https://bit.ly/3zCwTKA.
DKG meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Delta Kappa Gamma Phi Chapter meets at 5 p.m. May 16 at North Ed Conference Center.
Get an update on the recent state conference and learn about the local chapter. Various awards are presented, including Chapter Woman of Distinction. Area educators may attend.
Grant for nonprofits
WASHINGTON D.C. — AmeriCorps offers a funding opportunity for the fiscal year 2023 Volunteer Generation Fund.
The fund is open to state service commissions, nonprofits, governments, schools and tribes. Funds can support volunteer recruitment and retention.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. May 16. Find more details at https://americorps.gov/partner/how-it-works/volunteer-generation-fund.
Boating course
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Coast Guard Auxiliary offers a navigation/ GPS boating class from 5-9 p.m. May 18.
Learn to interpret a nautical chart and navigate the Great Lakes using coastal piloting techniques.
Admission is $15. Email diannewalk48@gmail.com by May 16 to register.
Raptor visit
ELK RAPIDS — Rotary Club of Elk Rapids hosts Skegemog Raptor Center at 6 p.m. May 16 at the Historic Elk Rapids Town Hall.
Learn about local raptor rescue and rehabilitation, and view live raptors. Donations are accepted for the raptor center. More details: 231-342-9571.
Health meetings
BELLAIRE — The Health Department of Northwest Michigan hosts listening sessions this month.
In-person meetings are from 6-7:30 p.m. May 17 at Bellaire Senior Center and May 18 at Otsego County United Way. Emmet County residents may attend virtually from noon to 1:30 p.m. May 17, Charlevoix County May 18, Antrim County May 24 and Otsego County Maty 25. Sign up for an event via https://bit.ly/3nEymh0.
