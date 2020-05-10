Daily meditations
TRAVERSE CITY — Rev. Julie Chai offers free daily Mindfulness Meditation sessions at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Questions: julie@juliechai.com.
U.S. 31 resurfacing
EASTPORT — Michigan Department of Transportation begins a resurfacing project May 11 on U.S. 31 from Old Dixie Highway to south of Richardson Road in Antrim County.
The nearly $1.5 million work includes new shoulder rumble strips and pavement markings.
Lanes are closed until June 12. MDOT also plans to seal pavement cracks on about 100 miles of state highways — parts of U.S. 31, U.S. 131, U.S. 23, M-66 and M-32.
Free public speaking course
SUTTONS BAY — Leelanau County 4-H hosts “Speak Out! Stand Out!” at 6 p.m. May 11 through the Zoom application.
Sixth through 12th grade students can take this free, four-week course.
Topics include managing stage fright and preparing different types of speeches.
More information: 231-256-9888; collierr@msu.edu.
Call for T-shirts
BELLAIRE — Antrim County Emergency Command Center is collecting T-shirts.
Seamstresses will use materials to sew masks for local residents. Call 231-533-3033 or email mclellang@antrimcounty.org to get involved.
NMC earns distinction
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency recently named NMC a Veteran-Friendly School for the 2019-2020 academic year, the third in a row. NMC met the seven necessary requirements for gold distinction: veteran-specific website, identifying current student veterans, active student veteran organization, veteran-specific career services, on-campus veteran coordinator, monitoring student veteran academic retention and progress and evaluating and awarding academic credit based on military training or experience.
About 5 percent of NMC students are veterans or active duty military personnel.
Church releases songs
WILLIAMSBURG — The worship team at New Hope Community Church recently released five original tracks.
Download from the church website, or purchase the CD with a $10 donation to Single MOMM. Contact: 231-938-8056.
Camp receives funding
TRAVERSE CITY — Robert Finch Camp No. 14 — Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War recently received a $600 donation from the Traverse Area Historical Society. This helps fund three camp projects. First, the acquisition and placement of headstones for Union veterans William Bond and Robert Bell at the McPherson Post 18 Grand Army of the Republic plot 241 in Oakwood Cemetery. Next, a nationwide program to mark the last Union veteran buried in each county. Joshua Moe, Company A in the fourth Michigan Cavalry, was the last in Grand Traverse County. Finally, ongoing efforts include cleaning and reconditioning headstones.
Senior resources
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network and Commission on Aging staff serve seniors while offices are closed. Resources include grocery shopping and prescription pickup as well as phone calls to check on residents’ needs and well-being. Grand Traverse County residents ages 60 and older can be added to the call list. Additionally, weekly meal deliveries may be available. Contact: 231-922-4911.
Weekly support groups
NEW YORK — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offers free telephone support groups led by licensed social workers. Family members with loved ones living in a care facility can join Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. Discuss conflict and stress resolution at 3:30 p.m. Fridays. Call the AFA Helpline at 866-232-8484 to register.
