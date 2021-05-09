Mental health screening
AUBURN HILLS — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan/ Blue Care Network invites people to take a free online mental health screening May 9. The survey is part of Easterseals Michigan’s “Get Screened! Mental Health Matters” campaign. EastersealsMichigan.com
Yoga at the library
INTERLOCHEN — Gentle yoga classes begin at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at Interlochen Public Library. Bring a yoga mat, water and towel. Masks and social distancing are required. Donations are appreciated.
Bridge work starts May 10
MESICK — Michigan Department of Transportation plans to begin M-115 bridge work May 10. Traffic detours are expected through Sept. 3. The $1.9 million project aims to extend the life of the 71-year-old bridge over the Manistee River.
Cycling for women
TRAVERSE CITY — Women are invited to join SheBikes at 6 p.m. May 10 at McLain Cycle. The event includes a bike maintenance workshop.
The group rides Mondays at 6 p.m. from May 17 through June 28 at Central High School. Admission is free for Cherry Capital Cycling Club members, $10 for others.
Pain workshop introduction
CADILLAC — MSU Extension offers an introduction to its Chronic Pain PATH workshop at 1 p.m. May 11 via Zoom. Attendees can get an overview of the free Personal Action Toward Health program, which runs May 25 to June 29. Registration: 231-592-0792; danie270@msu.edu.
Volunteer orientation
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society’s virtual volunteer orientation begins at 1 p.m. May 11. Benzie Area Historical Museum and Drake School need docents a couple times per week this summer. Other opportunities include social media, event planning, copywriting and board committees. RSVP to info@benziemuseum.org or 231-882-5539.
Mushrooms of Spring
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts Mushrooms of Spring from 10 a.m. to noon May 12. Learn to identify morels and other Michigan fungi. This course qualifies toward the Naturalist Certificate. Cost is $39 per person. Register through NMC Extended Education. Contact: 231-995-1700.
Drug prevention workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services offers the free Drug Use Awareness and Prevention Workshop at 9:30 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. May 13. Adults can learn from Ann Ronayne, who coordinates the CFS Youth Empowered for Success (YES) program. More details: 231-922-4800.
Benzie lecture
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society hosts another Benzonia Academy Lecture at 7 p.m. May 13. Trisha Franzen presents “Anna Howard Shaw: Leading Suffragette.” Questions: 231-882-5539.
Science programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts First Steps Science every Friday at 11 a.m. via Zoom. Kids can learn about rocks May 14 and dinosaurs May 21. Find supply lists at greatlakeskids.org.
Pinball tournaments
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Vending recently installed the Led Zeppelin pinball machine at Right Brain Brewery. The game features an audio system that plays Zeppelin’s hits, interactive toys and album-inspired artwork. Traverse City Pinball Club hosts tournaments Thursday nights at the brewery.
Sustainability scholarships
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Paperboard Packaging Council invites schools and youth organizations to participate in its national program “Trees Into Cartons, Cartons into Trees.”
Students watch a video and then submit their wishes for a sustainable future in the form of artwork, photos, videos, poetry, letters or other creative medium.
Submissions enter the scholarship contest, which awards school supplies.
The deadline is May 14. Teachers and administrators can register at http://paperbox.org/student-program.
