M-37 resurfacing
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Department of Transportation begins resurfacing work May 9 on M-37 from north of Peninsula Drive to the northern end of the highway.
This is a little more than 17 miles.
One lane of alternating traffic is maintained throughout the project, which is expected to end April 19.
Film industry event
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Film Industry Association presents a town hall from 6-7:30 p.m. May 9 at Workshop Brewing Company.
Learn about a new tax incentive that would bring film, TV and other media work to Michigan. RSVP at mifia.org/event-4766008.
Senior Action Week
TRAVERSE CITY — Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan recognizes Senior Action Week from May 9-13.
Legislators host a livestream event at 11 a.m. May 11, Older Michiganders Day. They discuss issues impacting Michigan’s older adults.
Access the Zoom at https://bit.ly/3JhyjfL. Meeting ID: 848 1128 4381 and Passcode: 228183. Join via phone by calling 1-301-715-8592.
Yarn Therapy group meets
INTERLOCHEN — Get Hooked: Yarn Therapy goes from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays in May at Interlochen Public Library.
Health training
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Lakes Community Mental Health offers the Adult Mental Health First Aid session May 10 and the Youth Mental Health First Aid May 11 at the Gateway Center. Both are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost is $50 per session. Space is limited. Contact Beth.Burke@nlcmh.org to register.
Artist talk
FRANKFORT — Stories That Heal Artistic Director Molly Sturges discusses her work at 2 p.m. May 10 at the Oliver Arts Center.
Stories That Heal is a local community wellness project involving music and storytelling.
Bridge repair discussion
CHARLEVOIX — Michigan Department of Transportation hosts a virtual meeting at 5 p.m. May 10 via Microsoft Teams.
MDOT seeks public comments on upcoming repairs to the U.S. 31 bascule bridge.
Work will include closing the adjoining nonmotorized path and traffic detours.
Submit comments to MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or https://bit.ly/3kobsoA.
Clean-up event
TRAVERSE CITY — A clean-up day occurs May 11 at the Historic Peter Dougherty Mission House on Old Mission Peninsula.
Volunteers are needed starting at 9:30 a.m. to prepare the house, summer kitchen, carriage shed and ice house for the summer tour season.
Follow the directional signs on Old Mission Peninsula and Swaney Road to the house.
Call 517-927-5925 for more information.
Arts open house
NORTHPORT — Northport Arts Association hosts an open house from 4-6 p.m. May 11 at the new clay studio.
The studio also seeks donations of clean, clear quart and pint size plastic containers.
Drop off items from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Parkinson’s forum
TRAVERSE CITY — This year’s Parkinson’s Summer Forum is May 26 at the Hagerty Center.
University of Michigan Assistant Professor Kara Wyant presents the keynote “Medications and Movement.” Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Specialist Andrew Cole speaks on “Movement and Parkinson’s.” Other local and national exhibitors participate in this event.
Register by May 17 at pnntc.org.
Nursing student scholarship
BELLAIRE — The Helen Marker Memorial Nursing Scholarship is available to students residing in Antrim County or Antrim County school district who are enrolled in a nursing program.
Submit a one-page letter detailing educational goals and financial need as well as a complete application.
Three letters of recommendation should be sent to the scholarship committee at P.O. Box 943 in Bellaire, MI 49615 or helenmarkerscholarship@gmail.com.
Learn more about the award at helenmarkerscholarship.com.
