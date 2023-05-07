Kids activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum is presenting programs for preschool and elementary students this week.
Kid’s Craft Lab includes making a card for mom at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. May 8 and 11. Storytime Adventures includes the tale “Owl Babies” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. May 9. Sign up via glcm.org.
Bariatric surgery seminar
TRAVERSE CITY — A free virtual informational seminar on bariatric surgery starts at 5:30 p.m. May 8. Munson Learn about the surgery and how patients may qualify.
Register at munsonhealthcare.org/bariatrics.
Boat history talk
NORTHPORT — Grand Traverse Lighthouse Museum Executive Director Stef Staley presents on the history of the U.S. Coast Guard cabin motor launch at noon May 9.
Register for the Zoom event at https://bit.ly/3ZOP7En.
Boater safety class scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — A boating safety course goes from 5:30-9 p.m. May 11 and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 13 at the Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Ages 12 and older can learn about navigation rules and aids, charting, emergency procedures and more. Cost is $15 for the book and certificate. RSVP by May 9 to diannewalk48@gmail.com.
Press freedom presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwestern Michigan College’s International Affairs Forum hosts “World Press Freedom” at 6:30 p.m. May 10 at the Dennos Museum Center and via livestream.
The speaker is Joyce Barnathan, former president of the International Center for Journalists.
Virtual tickets are $10; in-person admission is $15. tciaf.com
Spring concert
PETOSKEY — Great Lakes Youth Choirs of Voices Without Borders presents a spring concert at 6 p.m. May 11 at the United Methodist Church on Mitchell Street.
Light refreshments follow this free show. More details: wer5bells@charter.net.
Benzie County lecture planned
BENZONIA — Mary Link presents “Some of Benzie County’s Earliest Settlers” at 7 p.m. May 11 at Mills Community House or via Zoom.
Link is a volunteer archivist for Benzie Area Historical Society and a member of several area historical societies. The event is part of BAHS’s Benzonia Academy Lecture Series.
Veteran art needed
WILLIAMSBURG — Veterans Inspiring Veterans seeks artwork for the annual Veterans Inspirational Art Show this summer at Flintfields Horse Park.
Any armed service veteran or current service member may apply until May 11. Entry is free and artists retain 100% of sales during the June 24 event. Visit vivartshow.com for more details and to apply.
Call for art
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts seeks submissions for its “Love Ludington” exhibition this summer.
Visual artists of all ages may enter their original artwork for $5 per piece. Bring pieces to the center from May 11-27. The show opens June 2 with a public artist reception.
Artist presentation
GLEN ARBOR — Ohio writer Nathan Lipps speaks about his work at noon May 12 at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
His artist-in-residency project included a group of poems.
Author talks
TRAVERSE CITY — Chasten Buttigieg presents his book “I Have Something to Tell You” at 7 p.m. May 12 at City Opera House.
Tickets range from $32-42 for adults and $7 for students. This is a National Writers Series event. Box office: 231-941-8082.
String band in concert
LUDINGTON — Westbound Situation performs at 7:30 p.m. May 12 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
The string band presents classical chamber music, bluegrass and jazz.
Tickets are $15 at ludingtonartscenter.org or $20 at the door.
Artisan shows
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce presents its 2023 arts and crafts shows from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 27, July 15 and Sept. 2.
Applications: elkrapidschamber.org/arts-crafts-show.
