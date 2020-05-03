Spelling bee scrapped
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library canceled its May 3 adult spelling bee “For the Spell Of It.” All library branches are closed until further notice.
Virtual movement classes
TRAVERSE CITY — Movement In Action hosts virtual gyrokinesis exercise classes at 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. Saturdays.
Learn about spine health. Participants need a stable chair and a mat.
The first session is free. Contact: Mia@MiaTraverseCity.com.
Lodge to donate rooms
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Wolf Lodge launches its “Nights for Nurses” program May 4-12. For every room booked with the code “THANKYOU,” the lodge donates a free overnight stay to a registered nurse. Free stays are available from Aug. 1 to Dec. 17. Contact: 231-941-3600.
Septic webinar
CADILLAC — MSU Extension and Macomb County Environmental Health Division offer the “Septic Systems 101 During Stay at Home” webinar from 3-4:30 p.m. May 5 via Zoom. The free program covers use, maintenance and troubleshooting. More details: adamstie@msu.edu or gibb@msu.edu.
National Day of Prayer
TRAVERSE CITY — The 69th annual National Day of Prayer is May 7. This year’s theme is “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth.”
Watch the broadcast from 2-4 p.m. on Facebook or at www.god.tv/stream.
A Celebration of Prayer is broadcast from 8-10 p.m.
Bus replacement
BENZONIA — Benzie Central Schools will receive $140,000 through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act.
This pays for the replacement of seven buses to lessen pollutants that can lead to health issues.
The northern Michigan district is the only one in the state to receive funding.
Call for donations
TRAVERSE CITY — The Women’s Resource Center seeks diapers, baby wipes, feminine hygiene products, hand sanitzer and disinfecting wipes. These items are needed for the emergency shelter, which remains open. Call 231-941-1210 to schedule a drop-off.
Face shields for Munson
GLEN ARBOR — Northwoods Hardware accepts monetary donations to purchase more face shields for workers at Munson Healthcare.
Any donation is appreciated. Checks with the memo “Leelanau PPE Response” can be mailed to Northwoods Hardware Home & Garden P.O. Box 260 in Glen Arbor, MI 49636.
Nonprofit receives grant
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army received a $15,000 grant from the Community Foundation Urgent Needs Fund. The award will fund community meals and emergency financial assistance for area residents.
Meals are available to go from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Community Center on Barlow Street.
Perishable food is distributed from noon to 1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at the garage behind the center.
Call 231-946-4644 for utility and other financial assistance. Office hours: Monday and Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday 9 a.m. to noon.
Infant immunizations
BELLAIRE — Health Department of Northwest Michigan staff stresses the importance of protecting infants from vaccine-preventable diseases. Financial assistance is available. Parents can call 800-432-4121 to schedule an appointment.
STD Awareness Month
KALKASKA — District Health Department No. 10 recognizes Sexually Transmitted Diseases Awareness Month by encouraging people with multiple partners, STD symptoms or unprotected sex to get tested.
Services are confidential and financial assistance is available.
The health department is closed, but call 888-217-3904, option 2, to make a future appointment.
