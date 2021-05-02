Painting exhibition
GLEN ARBOR — Amy L. Clark-Carels shows her paintings from May 3 to Aug. 31 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. Clark-Carels’ “A Celebration” exhibition is also available to view online. The artist splits her time between Glen Arbor and Oakwood Township.
Farm cleanup
WILLIAMSBURG — Volunteers are needed to clean up Samels Farm from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 3. The farm is located at 8298 Skegemog Point Road. More information: 231-313-2032.
Regional summit
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Arts and Culture Network presents the annual summit from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 4 via Zoom. The conference theme is “Recovery and Resiliency: Building Back for a Stronger Creative Sector.” Admission is free for NMAC members, $20 for others. More information: arts@nwmiarts.net.
Grief seminar
TRAVERSE CITY — Licensed counselor Clifford Denay, of Petoskey, presents a virtual parental grief seminar at 1 p.m. May 4. Denay wrote “Parents’ Grief: Daily Meditations for Healing After the Death of a Child.” RSVP: 231-444-3350; wgasper@hom.org.
Adulting 101 classes
HARRISON — Michigan State University Extension offers the free Adulting 101- Spring Series at 4 p.m. May 5, 12 and 19. High school students can learn about resume writing, public speaking and other topics.
Registration: events.anr.msu.edu/adulting101spring. Contact: 989-429-2359.
DivorceCare group meetings
TRAVERSE CITY — A DivorceCare seminar and support group meets Wednesdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. starting May 5 at East Bay Calvary Church. Sessions cover anger, loneliness, single living, family and relationships and forgiveness. More details: 231-943-1278 or mbaldwin623@gmail.com.
Human trafficking webinar
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center sponsors a free human exploitation webinar at 4 p.m. May 6.
Adults can learn from Homeland Security Investigations Forensic Interview Specialist Carly Bentley.
Register through Eventbrite.com.
More details: 231-929-4250.
Senior scholarship due May 7
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area MEA-Retired and TBA Credit Union accept scholarship applications until May 7.
Area high school seniors are eligible if they are children or grandchildren of active Michigan Education Association or MEA-Retired members. More information: dipisaka@yahoo.com.
Change for charity
WILLIAMSBURG — The “Cash in on Kindness” program continues at Turtle Creek Casino and Leelanau Sands Casino. Players can turn in their slips and receive dollars in return.
Any change less than $1 goes to a local organization. Donation bins are located at the front entrances.
Literacy nonprofit earns grant
SUTTONS BAY — 4Front Credit Union recently provided a $1,000 grant to PoWeR! Book Bags.
Funds help purchase one new book each month for families participating in the Early Head Start Program. Teachers deliver texts to their homes.
The nonprofit literacy organization also distributes writing paper, crayons and finger puppets to kids throughout northern Michigan.
Communities recognized
LANSING — The Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced the recipients of the Redevelopment Ready Communities certification: Cadillac, Bear Lake, Bellaire, Benzonia, Boyne City, Charlevoix, East Bay Charter Township, East Jordan, Elk Rapids, Garfield Township, Ellsworth, Kalkaska, Honor, Kingsley, Northport, Petoskey, Manistee, Mancelona, Lake City and Traverse City.
These communities qualify for planning and zoning to remove barriers and promote opportunities for investors.
