Carpool lot project
INDIAN RIVER — Michigan Department of Transportation begins updating the M-68 carpool lot on May 2. The lot is closed until May 27, when work should be done.
M-66 resurfacing
EAST JORDAN — Michigan Department of Transportation plans to resurface M-66 beginning May 2. Crews work on the highway from north of Old State Road to south of M-32 in Antrim and Charlevoix counties.
Drivers should follow single-lane closures. The project is expected to end June 30.
Threads meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The Threads group meets from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays at Peninsula Community Library. Bring a project to work on while socializing. More details: 231-223-7700.
Disability support events
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan offers support events via Zoom during May.
A men’s group meets at 10 a.m. Mondays to discuss managing stress and connect with others with disabilities. No session May 30.
The Adult Peer Advocacy Group meets at 2 p.m. May 5. The Parent Network group meets at 7 p.m. May 17.
Arts summit
INTERLOCHEN — The Northwest Michigan Arts and Culture Summit goes from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 3 via Zoom and at Interlochen Center for the Arts.
The 2022 theme is “Reboot.” Discuss diversity, fundraising, post-pandemic planning and other topics.
Cost is $30 for the public, free for members. Register at nwmiarts.org/2022-regional-summit.
Bridge games
ALDEN — Learn to play the card game Bridge from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays starting May 3 at Helena Township Community Center. Events run weekly through June 28.
Judy King teaches the game for $5 per lesson. Registration: ki8ju@aol.com; 231-590-7293.
History program
LELAND — Leelanau Historical Society Museum hosts a book release at 4 p.m. May 3 at Leland Township Library and via Zoom.
Authors Mae Keller, Kay Bond and Andrew White present their local history book “The Farrants of Glen Haven and Empire: A Story Restored.”
Copies are available to purchase, or order the text at leelanauhistory.square.site.
Bike touring talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Capital Cycling Club hosts the talk “Bike Touring for Everyone” from 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 3 at Traverse Area District Library.
Cyclists share ideas on equipment, camping, nutrition and bike touring routes.
Poor Farm presentation
EMPIRE — Leelanau County Historic Preservation Society members talk about Poor Farm at 7 p.m. May 3 at Glen Lake Community Library.
Learn about the farm’s history and current rehabilitation efforts. Space is limited. Registration: 231-326-5361.
Health education series
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Lakes Community Mental Health and North Country Community Mental Health offer the virtual #Tools4Resilience program.
Mental health webinars occur are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in May from 12 — 1 p.m. The “Bridging the Access Gap” discussion begins at 6 p.m. May 5.
Register at https://forms.office.com/r/hHGbh032uh.
Debt relief grants
LANSING — LAFCU accepts entries for its Pathway to Financial Transformation Essay Contest until May 6.
Michigan residents may submit a one-page essay about how they aim to create a financial road map. Three winners each receive up to $2,500 for any outstanding debts. lafcu.com/ptft.
Call for volunteers
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society seeks volunteers to serve as docents. This role includes greeting guests at the museum or the Drake School for a few hours each week.
The museum is open 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays from June to September. The school is open from 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in July and August.
Contact: 231-882-5539 or info@benziemuseum.org.
