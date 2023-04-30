Mentoring program signup
GLEN ARBOR — Applications are accepted until April 30 for the Learning in the Arts Mentoring Program at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
Ages 16-22 work with artists, gallery owners and arts educators during the two-week program. Learn more and apply via glenarborart.org/lamp. Questions: melissaj@glenarborart.org.
Self-guided tours
WILLIAMSBURG — G.T. Butterfly House and Bug Zoo opens for the season at 10 a.m. May 1.
Self-guided tours are available from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily through Labor Day. Admission is $12 per adult, $8 per child. Questions: info@gtbutterflyzoo.com.
Peer support events
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan offers virtual support events in May.
A men’s group meets at 10 a.m. Mondays. Discuss managing stress and connect with others with disabilities. Exercise during SPIRIT Club at 1:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
A women’s group gathers at noon May 9 and 23 in person or via Zoom. The cooking class “Beyond Taco Tuesday” starts at 4 p.m. Tuesdays.
The Gaming Social Group gathers at 6 p.m. Fridays. This group is open to ages 18 and older. Learn more at disabilitynetwork.org/events.
Learning symposium
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College Experiential Learning Institute presents its annual Learning Symposium May 1-4 in the Timothy J. Nelson Innovation Center.
Sessions include student presentations and Reflective Table Talks with staff and students. Find a full schedule at nmc.edu/experiential-learning/learning-symposium.html.
Recreation survey
THOMPSONVILLE — Networks Northwest and the Village of Thompsonville Council invite the public to complete a parks recreation survey by May 1.
Residents can provide feedback on what they would like to see in the future of the Village Parks and Recreation System. Learn more at nwm.org/thompsonvillerecplan.
Grant applications
ELK RAPIDS — Paddle Antrim accepts applications for its Ripple Effect Mini-Grant Program until 5 p.m. May 1.
The program supports nonprofit or government projects that aim to protect waterways and connect people to them through stewardship, education or accessibility.
Initiatives must emphasize the Elk River Chain of Lakes watershed or adjacent watersheds that impact Antrim County.
More information: info@paddleantrim.com; 231-498-2080.
Recreation comments needed
CADILLAC — Networks Northwest invites the public to comment on the 2023 Wexford County Parks and Recreation Survey.
Wexford County Recreation and Buildings Committee and Networks Northwest collaborated to identify improvements and goals for the County Parks and Recreation Plan.
Learn more about the plan at nwm.org/WexfordRecPlan. Comments are due May 1 at bit.ly/WexfordRecSurvey.
Forest program nominations
LANSING — Nominations are accepted for the Forest Legacy Program by May 1. The U.S. Forest Service administers the program, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources holds the land rights.
The program aims to “protect environmentally important forests by purchasing property outright or acquiring development rights through a working forest conservation easement,” according to a release.
The DNR reviews projects and may submit three to compete for national funding. The state can request up to $20 million for projects.
Learn more and apply for the Forest Legacy Program via Michigan.gov/PrivateForestLand.
Tick talk
TRAVERSE CITY — The Master Gardeners Association of Northwest Michigan and Jean Tsao of Michigan State University present “Ticks and Preventions” at 6:30 p.m. May 2 via Zoom.
Admission is free for MGANM members and $5 for others.
Sign up via mganm.org/mganm-events.
