Online yoga
TRAVERSE CITY — Yoga for Health Education offers virtual classes through June 20. Access sessions on a laptop, cell phone or other device. Register online and receive a private YouTube link. Contact: relax@yogaforhealth.com.
Mindfulness class
TRAVERSE CITY — Physical therapist Wendy Weckstein offers the Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction class from 9-11:30 a.m. Saturdays starting May 2. The eight-week sessions and April 25 orientation are offered via Zoom. Call 231-935-0355.
Exercise session
TRAVERSE CITY — Mia Munroe offers the Gyrokinesis Master Class for Pelvic Floor Health at 4 p.m. (CST) April 26. The virtual exercise session is geared toward people with pelvic ailments and includes prevention techniques. Cost is $25. Contact: miamunroe@gmail.com.
Fundraiser concert postponed
TRAVERSE CITY — Doc Probes and David Chown plan to reschedule their April 26 “Frankly Sinatra” concert at Central United Methodist Church. The future show will benefit Northern Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Grand Traverse.
‘Stressed Teens’ class
TRAVERSE CITY — Physical therapist Wendy Weckstein leads the “Stressed Teens” class from 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting April 29 on Zoom. The eight-week session includes mindfulness and meditation and other healthy lifestyle practices. Call 231-935-0355.
Call for volunteers
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan seeks volunteers to virtually mentor kids in Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Antrim, Charlevoix and Emmet counties. Requirements include at least one phone call, FaceTime, email or video conferencing meeting per week. The program aims to serve kids who are feeling isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Call 231-946-2447.
Free disinfectant now available
TRAVERSE CITY — Dave’s Garage staff offer free disinfectant services for healthcare workers like nurses, doctors, EMTs, police and firefighters. An antimicrobial, environmentally-friendly spray is used to clean the interior of cars. Call to make an appointment in Traverse City (231-933-0215) or Empire (231-326-5138).
Mystery novel released
TRAVERSE CITY — Local author Robert (Bob) Downes recently published the satirical mystery “Sandy Bottom.” Downes penned six non-fiction books and novels over the past decade, all with a twist on adventure. He plans to release “The Wolf and the Willow,” a prequel to his historical novel “Windigo Moon,” in 2021. A paperback and ebook version are available to purchase through Amazon.com.
Interim pastor selected
TRAVERSE CITY — West Side Community Church announced the staff and board of elders chose Keith Twigg as the interim pastor from May 1 through August. Twigg, a Wyoming resident, is the church consultant from Slingshot Group. He previously worked in ministry in San Diego.
Local publishes first book
CHARLEVOIX — Lisa Richman, from Charlevoix, recently released her first book “Tavi Tails: The Diary of a Dog,” which explores the world through the eyes of her dog. Richman, a retired high school teacher, said in a release that she hopes the stories help people navigate the challenges of everyday life. The ebook is available at Amazon.com.
Nonprofit relief funds available
LANSING — The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs started a new program to provide more than $500,000 in grants to arts and culture nonprofits throughout the state. Funding is via the National Endowment for the Arts through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Eligible organizations may request up to $5,000. MCACA accepts applications for the Emergency Relief Funds grant through 5 p.m. May 1. Questions: watsona11@michigan.org or wheatera@michigan.org
