Pruning trees class
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Extended Education offers “Structural Pruning for Young Trees” from 10 a.m. to noon April 26. Instructor Bo Burke provides cutting demonstrations. Participants must wear a mask to this face-to-face session. Cost is $49. Registration: 231-995-1700.
Gallery auction
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center hosts an online auction from April 28-30. All five panels from the 2020 Outdoor Gallery are available for bidding. These are reproductions of acrylic paintings by Empire artist Mark Mehaffey. Bids start at $600, or purchase a panel for $900. Proceeds support the gallery.
Caregiver workshop
CADILLAC — Michigan State University Extension District 6 offers “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays from April 28 to June 2.
Attendees can learn how to reduce stress, improve confidence and find local resources. Registration: 231-592-0792 or danie270@msu.edu.
Meet the candidates
NORTHPORT — Leelanau Energy conducts a free forum at 7 p.m. April 29 via Zoom. Meet the five candidates running for seats on the Cherryland Electric Cooperative Board of Directors. Submit questions to info@LeelanauEnergy.org. Register at leelanauenergy.org/2021-candidate-forum.
Rotary scholarships
ELK RAPIDS — Rotary Club of Elk Rapids offers three, $2,500 awards to Elk Rapids High School seniors or recent graduates who attend Northwestern Michigan College. Candidates must provide two letters of recommendation and maintain a cumulative 3.0 GPA. Applications are due April 30. Questions: stfke109@charter.net.
Foster care volunteers needed
LANSING — People may apply to serve on the Foster Care Review Board by May 1. The board reviews cases of kids in foster care to ensure they receive services and are then put in permanent, safe homes. Volunteers are especially needed in northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. Questions: NageleL@courts.mi.gov; 517-373-3122.
Support events
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan hosts peer support events in May via Zoom.
A men’s group meets at 10 a.m. Mondays, a women’s group gathers at 11 a.m. Mondays, Quarantine Cooking starts at 2 p.m. Tuesdays and a peer advocacy group interacts at 2 p.m. Thursdays.
Additionally, the Virtual Accessible Gaming Social Group connects players through disabilitynetwork.org. More information: 231-922-0903.
Fund expands eligibility
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation recently expanded its Urgent Needs Fund, allowing more organizations to apply for financial assistance. The fund aims to help area nonprofit, government and tribal entities that work with people who are impacted by COVID-19. Health and human services, arts, cultural and environmental groups may submit grant applications. gtrcf.org/give/urgentneeds
Club awards youth groups
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Optimist Club recently awarded $17,250 in grants to 20 local youth-oriented organizations.
Grants ranging from $250 to $1,500 went to Arts for All of Northern Michigan, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Boots for Kids, Child and Family Services, Cognition Science and Discovery Center, Goodwill Northern Michigan, Grand Traverse Bay YMCA, Grand Traverse Conservation District, Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region, Kids on The Go, Maritime Heritage Alliance, Michael’s Place, Michigan Challenge Traditional Sail Training, NORTE, Raptors Robotics Central High School, SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers, TCAPS, Intense Student Support Network, The Music House Museum, Traverse Area Community Sailing and Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center.
TC Optimist Club members conduct service projects throughout the year.
Commented
