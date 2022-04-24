New minister installed at church
TRAVERSE CITY — The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Grand Traverse hosts an installation service April 24.
Alex Jensen will become the church’s new minister. Jensen previously served as intern minister for the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Wayland, Massachusetts. He graduated from California State University with a B.A. in human communication and Harvard Divinity School with a master’s in divinity.
Earth Day events
TRAVERSE CITY — Earth Day events occur in the NMC Innovation Center, including campus cleanups. Get trash bags and gloves from the Osterlin Building. Choose when and where to clean through April 29.
Other activities:
- April 25 — Learn about growing produce from 10 a.m. to noon
- April 26 — Hands-on natural mapping at 5:30 p.m.
- April 28 — Native flower planting from noon to 3 p.m.
- April 29 — Outdoor yoga at noon
Kids programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students are invited to weekly programs at Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
Kid’s Craft Lab features bunny planters at 1 and 3:30 p.m. April 25 and 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. April 28. Storytime Adventures includes the tale “Pete the Cat, I Love My White Shoes” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. April 26 and 29.
Sign up at glcm.org.
Gallery auction
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center hosts the Outdoor Gallery Panel Auction from 9 a.m. April 26 through 2 p.m. April 28.
Artworks are reproductions of original acrylic paintings by Traverse City artist Pam Spicer, who won the 2021 Outdoor Gallery contest.
Opening bids begin at $600 per panel. glenarborart.org/events/2022-outdoor-gallery-panel-auction
Electronic recycling
TRAVERSE CITY — Safety Net hosts an E-Waste Drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 26 at Honor Bank on Union Street.
Drop off printers, laptops, speakers and other electronics for recycling. Proceeds benefit Goodwill of Northern Michigan.
Community conversation
TRAVERSE CITY — Addition Treatment Services hosts a program at 6:30 p.m. April 25 at Traverse Area District Library.
Watch the video “Predator and Prey” and then discuss addiction and recovery.
Garden club meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The Friendly Garden Club meets April 26 at the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. The “Plant It Wild” program is at 12:15 p.m.
New members are welcome. RSVP by calling 231-645-3900 or 231-357-9811.
Sustainability presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — The St. Francis Justice and Peace Commission continues its Care for Creation series at 6 p.m. April 26 via Zoom. Guest speakers present “Sustainable Lifestyles.”
Euchre event
TRAVERSE CITY — Order of the Eastern Star- Traverse City Chapter 147 hosts Euchre from 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 26 at the Masonic Temple. A 50/50 raffle is also available.
Cost is $20 per individual, $30 per couple. RSVP by calling 231-620-2708.
Data discussion
GLEN ARBOR — Staff from Alliance for the Great Lakes presents 2022 goals at 11 a.m. April 27 at Sleeping Bear Inn.
Adopt-A-Beach volunteers can also learn about how the data they collect is used.
Virtual community event scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — Women’s Resource Center presents a virtual community conversation at noon April 27.
The WRC hosts Brenda Tracy, founder of the nonprofit Set The Expectation. She works to end sexual and interpersonal violence.
More information: 231-941-1210.
Tutor training
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Dyslexia Association offers its Spring Tutor Training Class from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30 and May 14. A Zoom class goes from 7-9 p.m. May 5.
Cost is $325. More information: 231-929-1007.
