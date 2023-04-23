Meet the representative
BEULAH — Rep. John Roth hosts office hours at 11 a.m. April 24 at Benzie Bus, 3 p.m. April 24 at Kingsley Village Hall and noon April 28 at Kalkaska County Board of Commissioners Room.
Contact: 517-373-1766; JohnRoth@house.mi.gov.
Spring cleanup
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association’s Spring Campus Cleanup is from 2-4:30 p.m. April 24. Volunteers can set up the outdoor classroom, spread mulch, install docks and more. RSVP: https://bit.ly/43ceLoj.
Field course for educators
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association offers the free Great Lakes Watershed Field Course this summer.
Teachers are trained in watershed and environmental concepts and place-based education. Participants also receive a scholarship to bring their students on a field trip and a mini-grant to start their stewardship project.
Apply through schoolship.org/glwfc by April 24. Questions: tsmrecak@schoolship.org.
Call for art
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan veterans may drop off artwork from April 25 through May 5 at Traverse Area District Library. Entries should be framed and ready to hang.
The library hosts the Veterans’ Art Show May 11-31. Learn more at tadl.org/veteransart. Contact: hbrady@tadl.org; 231-932-8501.
Gallery auction
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center hosts an online auction from 9 a.m. April 25 through 2 p.m. April 27.
The five panels from the 2022 Outdoor Gallery exhibition are available for bidding. The artworks are reproductions of acrylic paintings by Carrie Hensel, of Ann Arbor.
View the panels at glenarborart.org/2023-outdoor-gallery-panel-auction. Proceeds go to the center’s Outdoor Gallery project.
Kids program
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District offers its Peepers Program at 10 a.m. April 25 at Boardman River Nature Center.
Ages 3-5 and their adults can enjoy stories, crafts, music and other activities. This month, the focus is Earth Day and lifecycles. Cost is $5 per child per session.
Garden club meets
TRAVERSE CITY — The Friendly Garden Club meets at 11 a.m. April 25 at Old Town Playhouse.
View the documentary “The Biggest Little.” A $5 donation is suggested. thefriendlygardenclub.org
Book club discussion
BELLAIRE — The Last Tuesday Book Club gathers at 2 p.m. April 25 at Bellaire Public Library. More details: 231-533-8814.
Human trafficking discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — The Coalition to Combat Human Trafficking hosts an event at 6 p.m. April 25 at Traverse Area District Library.
Michigan State Police will discuss human trafficking, drug trafficking and internet safety for parents.
Reading program
INTERLOCHEN — Read to Skye, a certified therapy reading dog, from 4-5:30 p.m. April 26 at Interlochen Public Library.
Women’s group meets
BENZONIA — Benzie County 100+ Women Who Care hosts its quarterly meeting at 5:30 p.m. April 26 in Mills Community House.
New members may register at the meeting. More information: benzie100wwc@gmail.com.
Author talks
TRAVERSE CITY — Local author Jacob Wheeler presents his book “Angel of the Garbage Dump: How Hanley Denning Changed the World, One Child at a Time” at 6:30 p.m. April 26 at Traverse Area District Library.
Sign up to attend via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3U9E5qI.
Music at the library
KINGSLEY — Traverse Area District Library Kingsley Branch hosts singer-songwriter SkyeLea Martin at 5:30 p.m. April 27.
All ages are welcome to this free program. Contact: 231-263-5484.
Poetry reading, writing
EMPIRE — Michigan State University Professor Gordon Henry leads a poetry reading and writing workshop at 6 p.m. April 27 at Glen Lake Community Library.
Space is limited. Registration: 231-326-5361; info@glenlakelibrary.net.
