CADILLAC — MSU Extension offers the free online training “Building Early Emotional Skills” (BEES) from April 18 to June 18.
Early childhood education professionals can learn about caregiver stress, children’s social emotional skills and more. Registration is open until April 25.
Contact: 231-779-9480.
Arts fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Arts for All of Northern Michigan hosts a fundraiser auction from April 19-25. Bidding starts at 12:15 a.m. Monday and closes at 11:45 p.m. Sunday.
Items are available at 32auctions.com/ArtsForAll.
Proceeds go toward the nonprofit’s scholarship program and help purchase materials for classes at the studio.
Real Estate One Charitable Foundation plans to make a 50 percent match on all funds.
Redistricting presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area presents Donna Hornberger and Margaret Leary at noon April 20. The women are members of the Observer Corps for the Citizens Redistricting Commission.
Join at http://us02webzoom.us/j/86353509609.
Big Draft
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters, with the NFL Inspire Change Initiative, recently launched the Big Draft campaign.
Community members can tag potential Bigs mentors on social media.
The potential volunteer is then directed to more details and an application.
The Bigs for a Pre-Game Zoom Huddle starts at 5:30 p.m. April 21.
Reservations: krista.goldman@bigsupnorth.com.
E-Waste Drive
TRAVERSE CITY — An E-Waste Drive is set from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22-23 at Honor Bank, Union Street Branch.
Accepted items include computers, network equipment, printers and flat screen monitors.
The first 100 people receive a native Michigan pine seedling to plant. Safety Net offers to pick up unwanted electronics from area businesses. Request forms: safetynet-inc.com/ewaste.
Pottery classes
LUDINGTON — Spring pottery workshops are available April 22 and May 6 or May 20 and June 3 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Adults and teens can join two morning or night classes with artist Mary Case.
Cost is $50 for LACA members, $60 for others. Registration: 231-845-2787.
Spring grant cycle
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan accepts preapplications for its spring grant cycle.
Organizations in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau can submit forms by 5 p.m. April 23. unitedwaynwmi.org/community-impact-grants
Literacy partnership
TRAVERSE CITY — PoWeR! Book Bags continues its partnership with Early Head Start in 14 counties in Northwest Lower Michigan.
They started in January with teachers delivering hand-sewn bags containing a family storybook, children’s book, finger puppet, two writing booklets and crayons.
Teachers distribute another book and writing booklet each month.
The literacy nonprofit plans to add five more counties serving Early Head Start in the near future. PowerBookBags.com
MSU Extension resource
CADILLAC — MSU Extension offers the online resource Ask Extension. Michigan residents may submit questions about bugs, gardening, food safety, parenting, mental health and other topics.
Answers are usually provided within a day or two. canr.msu.edu/outreach
Local retires from Coast Guard
TRAVERSE CITY — Jason M. Biggar, a Traverse City native, recently retired from active duty service with the U.S. Coast Guard.
He became head of the facilities engineering department at a recruit training center in August 2016.
His awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Coast Guard Commendation Medal, the Coast Guard Achievement Medal, two Commandant’s Letter of Commendation ribbons and others.
