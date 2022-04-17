Garfield Avenue closure
TRAVERSE CITY — Resurfacing begins April 18 on Garfield Avenue from Hannah Avenue to East Front Street.
The project involves moving from four to three lanes, improving crossing signals near the TART Trail and adding bike lane pavement markings south of Eighth Street.
Vehicles and pedestrians should follow detour signs. Work is expected to finish by May 6.
BDAI presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area hosts Tom Bousamra at noon April 19 via Zoom.
Bousamra is Catholic chaplain of the Grand Traverse County Jail and president of the nonprofit Before, During and After Incarceration.
Join virtually at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85998590430.
Grief support program
INTERLOCHEN — A grief support session goes from 2-4 p.m. April 19 at Interlochen Public Library. This is part of the Health and Wellness: Live Your Best Life program and is funded with a grant from the Allen Foundation.
Sorority meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Delta Kappa Gamma Phi Chapter members meet at 5:30 p.m. April 19 at North Ed Conference Center. The session includes updates on chapter activities, voting for the 2022-24 officers and discussion of the annual fall auction.
COVID protocols are followed. DKG is an international society of women educators. Contact: dkggta@gmail.com.
Poet on stage
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series presents poet Joy Harjo at 7 p.m. April 19 at City Opera House and via livestream.
Harjo discusses “An American Sunrise: Poems.” The NWS partners with Traverse Area District Library and the Dennos Museum Center for this event. Admission is free.
Park film premiere
EMPIRE — Glen Lake Community Library hosts “Water, Sand and Sky” at 7 p.m. April 19. The film shows the history, biodiversity and landscapes of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
This screening occurs during the U.S. National Park Service’s National Park Week.
Garden club meets
WILLIAMSBURG — The Sweetwater Evening Garden Club gathers at 7 p.m. April 19 at Acme Township Hall. Crosshatch Center for Art and Ecology Co-Director Brad Kik speaks about sharing common ground.
Registration: 231-938-9611.
Health workshop
ANN ARBOR — National Kidney Foundation of Michigan offers the free Personal Action Toward Health workshop Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon April 27 through June 15.
The workshop is open to people with kidney disease and their caregivers. Topics include controlling symptoms, communicating with health providers and more.
An informational session is April 20. Events occur via Zoom. Registration: 248-849-5752. mihealthyprograms.org
Immigration forum
SUTTONS BAY — League of Women Voters Leelanau County presents the virtual forum “Immigration Challenges Today” at noon April 20. Locals share their experiences working with the U.S. immigration system. Register at https://bit.ly/3r7WqHn.
Church earns certification
TRAVERSE CITY — The Presbyterian Church of Traverse City recently was certified as an Earth Care Congregation by the national Presbyterian Hunger Program through February 2023.
The certification recognizes churches that integrate holistic Earth care into their worship, facilities management, education and outreach. The local facility recently upgraded to improve energy efficiency and added a native plant garden. This year, plans include adding compost bins, expanding the garden and increasing recycling efforts.
