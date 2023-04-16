Carpool lot construction
CADILLAC — Michigan Department of Transportation starts building a carpool lot April 17 in the southeast portion of the U.S. 131/M-115/M-55 interchange in Wexford County.
The project also includes removing the carpool lot at the northwest section of the interchange.
Motorists should watch for shoulder closures. The current lot is open until the new one is finished, which is expected in late May.
Spring auction
LAKE LEELANAU — The Lake Leelanau Lake Association presents its spring auction virtually from April 17-30.
Auction proceeds supporting installation of a boat cleaning station at the DNR West boat launch, purchase of water quality monitoring technology and installation of signs at public lake access sites.
Register for the silent auction, view packages and bid on items at bit.ly/LLLA2023.
Voting discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area presents a free program on “The National Popular Vote: What the Voter Says Counts” at noon April 18 at Traverse Area District Library. lwvgta.org
Society meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Delta Kappa Gamma Phi Chapter meets at 5 p.m. April 18 at North Ed Conference Center.
Guests include the 2022-23 grant recipients, DKG Michigan President Elena Ivanova and State Visitation Chair Judi Fisher. Area educators may attend.
Stories for preschoolers
INTERLOCHEN — Preschool Story Hour begins at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 19 and 26 at Interlochen Public Library. Kids can hear a story and make a craft.
Author talk
SUTTONS BAY — League of Women Voters of Leelanau County hosts author Sharon Emery at noon April 19 in the Leelanau County Government Center.
Emery presents her book “It’s Hard Being You: A Primer on Being Happy Anyway.” Community members may bring a lunch.
Film screening
TRAVERSE CITY — Local Director Rich Brauer presents his film “Frozen Stupid 2: Open Water” at 7 p.m. April 19 at the State Theatre.
Brauer shares his filmmaking experiences in Michigan and a behind-the-scenes video. Regular ticket prices are in place.
2B1 World show
TRAVERSE CITY — 2B1 World performs at 7:30 p.m. April 19 at City Opera House. This show was rescheduled from Sept. 29, 2022.
Student tickets are $15; others are $27-32. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Bigs events
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts events from 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 20 at MiddleCoast Brewing and April 27 at the Back Lot in Charlevoix.
Meet with Bigs team members and volunteer mentors and learn more about getting involved. Appetizers are provided. bigsupnorth.com/volunteer
Blood pressure workshop
ANN ARBOR — The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan offers the High Blood Pressure Control workshop Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m. April 20 to June 8.
New participants receive a blood pressure monitor and can join until April 27. Sign up via nkfm.org/HBPC or call 800-482-1455.
Virtual author talk TRAVERSE CITY — Shelley Shepard Gray speaks about her text “Five Things I Learned from the Amish” at 6:30 p.m. April 20 via Zoom. Register via tadl.org/shepardgray.
Arabian Peninsula talk scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwestern Michigan College International Affairs Forum hosts Greta Holtz at 6:30 p.m. April 20 at the Dennos Museum Center.
Holtz presents “Arabian Peninsula: Evolving Dynamics.” She is a retired ambassador/diplomat with experience in the Middle East.
Virtual tickets are $10; in-person admission is $15. tciaf.com
