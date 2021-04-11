Highway work begins April 12
BOYNE FALLS — Michigan Department of Transportation begins rebuilding U.S. 131 April 12. The $4.7 million project goes from Cherry Hill Road to north of Thumb Lake Road. New sidewalks, storm sewer, culverts, curb and gutter are included. Drivers are asked to follow detours until Oct. 29, when work is expected to end.
Caregiver workshops
CADILLAC — Michigan State University Extension District 6 offers “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays from April 13 to May 18. Attendees can learn how to reduce stress, improve confidence and find local resources. Registration: 231-592-0792 or danie270@msu.edu.
Stroke club meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area Stroke Club hosts a question-and-answer session from 2:30-4:30 p.m. April 14. The virtual meeting focuses on recovery and improving life after a stroke. Submit questions to cfreeman@mhc.net. The dial-in number and access code are available after registering at munsonhealthcare.org/strokeclub.
Retired educators meet
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area Michigan Education Association- Retired hosts Virtual Happy Hour from 4-5:30 p.m. April 14 via Zoom. Retired Michigan teachers are invited to discuss educational topics impacting the community. Registration: 231-409-5179; meadka@hotmail.com.
Pediatric clinic receives donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Serra Subaru recently donated $22,916 to Munson Healthcare Pediatric Infusion Clinic with proceeds from the Subaru Share the Love Event. Subaru of America provided $250 to charity for each new vehicle purchased or leased from Nov. 19 to Jan. 4. Customers chose the benefitting organization.
Educator nominations
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA ISD accepts nominations for the annual Outstanding Educator Awards until April 15. Nominees can be teachers, administrators and school staff members in the five-county area. Each nomination should include a letter of support from the supervisor, colleagues, parents and students. More details: 231-922-6222; hjewell@tbaisd.org.
Youth arts awards
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center accepts applications for its Youth Arts Scholarship until April 15. Awards are open to graduating high school seniors in Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Kalkaska, Emmet, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties. Students must be interested in studying performing arts, dance, music, visual arts or theater. Up to four, $1,000 scholarships are available. Submit applications to high school counselor offices, or mail to CTAC at 461 E. Mitchell St. in Petoskey, MI 49770.
Christian science discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Christian science practitioner Michelle Nanouche presents an online talk “Finding your immunity from disease” at noon April 15. Event co-sponsors: First Church of Christ, Scientist in Glen Arbor and in Traverse City. Phone 415 930 5229, and use the code 344 040 573. Register at http://bit.ly/FindImmunityApr15. Questions: FCCSGA@gmail.com.
Native reading challenge
BELLAIRE — American Indian Library Association offers the Read Native 2021 challenge. People are encouraged to select stories by Indigenous authors. Share a photo of the completed book list to readnative21@gmail.com. Entry forms are available at Bellaire Public Library. ailanet.org/read-native-2021
Autism initiative
LANSING — Michigan State Police joined the “Action for Autism” initiative in April. The Autism Alliance of Michigan provides officer training and calming bags for situations involving someone with autism spectrum disorder. The bags contain fidget spinners, stress balls, teddy bears and therapeutic silicone items for chewing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.