Highway resurfacing
BEULAH — Michigan Department of Transportation starts resurfacing U.S. 31 from Cold Creek to Marshall/Indian Hill Road on April 11.
The project includes new concrete curb and gutter, new sidewalks with ADA ramps, guardrail and pavement markings.
One lane is open in each direction. Work is expected to last through Sept. 29.
Storytelling workshops
BENZONIA — Stories That Heal hosts the “Creating A Healing Story Together” workshop at 4:30 p.m. April 11 and 18 at Benzonia Public Library.
Community members of all ages may share ideas and experience to create a story.
Contact: benzonialibrary@gmail.com.
Yarn sessions set at library
INTERLOCHEN — Get Hooked: Yarn Therapy goes from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays in April at Interlochen Public Library. Tween Tuesday at Interlochen library
INTERLOCHEN — Tween Tuesday begins at 3:30 p.m. April 12, 19 and 26 at Interlochen Public Library.
Youth are invited to share interests and ideas while exploring media.
Poetry reading on lakes shipwrecks
LAKE LEELANAU — Cindy Hunter Morgan presents her “Harborless” at 7 p.m. April 12 via Zoom. Hear poems influenced by Great Lakes shipwrecks.
Leelanau Historical Society hosts this free event.
Choir sessions set at Garden Theater
FRANKFORT — A pop-up choir meets at 7 p.m. April 12, 19 and 26 at the Garden Theater.
The community group features music and storytelling and is open to singers of all ages and experiences.
RSVP to timlijones723@gmail.com or 323-244-0448.
Changemaker Fellowship
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Charities of Traverse City awarded a Changemaker Fellowship to Ty Schmidt, founder of Good Works Lab.
His fellowship is supported by the United Way of Northwest Michigan.
Schmidt plans to work with the FrameWorks Institute to host the free virtual learning experience “More than A Message: The Science of Framing” April 12 and May 19.
Learn more at frameworks.goodworkslab.org.
Author talk set in Interlochen
INTERLOCHEN — Local author Robert Downes presents “First Contact: When Indians and Europeans First Met” at 7 p.m. April 13 at Interlochen Public Library.
Grants awarded to area organizations
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Charities awarded its Seed Grant to several area organizations.
Recipients for 2021-22: Title Track, $20,000 for racial justice facilitator training; Elk Rapids Chamber of Commerce, $20,000 for 13 Ways Strategic Plan Project; The Friendship Community Center, $10,000 for community engagement and leadership; Grass River Natural Area, $10,000 for its Boardwalk Renovation Feasibility Study; United Way of Northwest Michigan, $10,000 for NWMI Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging System; Leland Township, $3,600 for Leland Harbor Accessible South Pier Project; Village of Ellsworth, $6,000 for the Community Engagement and Placemaking Project; Benzie Conservation District, $10,000 for Hinkle Nature Preserve Project; Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities, $9,981 for the Community Teaching Kitchen Steering Committee; Catholic Charities West Michigan, $10,000 for the Parenting Journey; Health Department of Northwest Michigan, $10,000 for the Photovoice Project on Youth Mental Health and Wellbeing; Parallel 45 Theatre, $10,000 to the Community Partners Play Reading Series; Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center, $10,000 for “Fighting Words: Preventing Child Sexual Abuse through Fiction” and Bellaire Chamber of Commerce Foundation, $10,000 for the Action Plan.
