Kids activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students can participate in programs at Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
Kid’s Craft Lab features sand painting at 1 and 3:30 p.m. April 10 and at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. April 13. Storytime Adventures features “Goodnight Moon” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. April 11. Play with cars at 9:30 a.m., noon or 2:30 p.m. April 14.
Museum admission is $8. greatlakeskids.org
Parkinson’s support meetings
TRAVERSE CITY — Parkinson’s Network North meets at 1 p.m. April 11 at the Presbyterian Church.
Coffee and snacks are provided. The event also includes research updates. The group also gathers at 1 p.m. April 13 at the Leelanau County Governmental Center. More information: 231-947-7389.
Regular library programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Community Library hosts programs this month.
Story Stew meets at 11 a.m. April 12 and 26. Songs and craft kits are available for preschoolers and younger kids.
Peninsula Insights gathers at 7 p.m. April 19. Speakers are featured. Pageturners, an adult book club, meets at 6:30 p.m. April 20.
Practice Spanish April 15 at 10:30 a.m. RSVP to lstarsoneck47@gmail.com. Call the library at 231-223-7700 for additional event details.
Book discussion
BELLAIRE — Page Turners book club meets at 6:30 p.m. April 12 at Bellaire Public Library. Members can bring poems to share. Call 231-533-8814 for more details.
Hospitals lecture
BENZONIA — Local historian Jane Purkis presents “The Hospitals of Benzie” at 4 p.m. April 13 at Mills Community House and via Zoom.
This Benzonia Academy Lecture is offered by Benzie Area Historical Museum.
Writing retreat
WALLOON LAKE — Ernest Hemingway’s grandson John Patrick Hemingway will lead the Walloon Lake Writer’s Retreat from April 13-16.
The weekend features readings and writing sessions. A free chat with Hemingway starts at 7:30 p.m. April 14 at Talcott Event Venue. The author will sign books afterward.
Weekend packages start at $800 and include lodging, writing leadership sessions, an autographed copy of “Strange Tribe” by John Patrick Hemingway and a tour by the Michigan Hemingway Society.
Contact: 231-535-5000.
Genealogical society meets
KALKASKA — Kalkaska Genealogical Society gathers at 10 a.m. April 15 at Kalkaska County Library.
Explore available resources for family history research. Questions: kgs0018@yahoo.com; 231-258-9265.
DAR meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The Daughters of the American Revolution Job Winslow chapter meets at 11 a.m. April 15 at Creekside Community Church.
Gordon Liechti discusses Michigan’s influence on the Revolutionary War. Additionally, the Good Citizen and American History Contest winners are announced.
Bring a dish to share. RSVP: 248-561-2543; loria2@hotmail.com.
College scholarships
LAKE LEELANAU — The Leelanau County Prospectors Club offers its annual Leelanau County Scholarships.
The 2023 program features two, $2,000 stipends for eligible college students from Leelanau County to assist in continuing their education.
To apply, provide a one-page cover letter, college transcripts and a completed FAFSA. Send materials to janikchet@aol.com by April 15.
