Mindfulness classes
TRAVERSE CITY — Physical therapist Wendy Weckstein offers the free “Mindful Movement/ Yoga Meditation” for teens and adults this spring and summer. Teens can join at 4 p.m. Mondays and adults participate at 7 a.m. Fridays via Zoom. Register online or call 231-935-0355.
Virtual meditations
TRAVERSE CITY — Cultured Kombucha owner and founder Courtney Lorenz offers an online meditation class at 6 p.m. April 7. Learn about benefits and methods. Sessions are available via Zoom and Facebook Live.
Nonprofit grants available
TRAVERSE CITY — Members of Impact100 Traverse City raised $316,000 to fund three $105,333 grants for local nonprofits later this year, bringing the total money collected to $1,122,000 in four years. Nonprofits in the five-county region may submit a grant application until 6 p.m. April 10. Membership committees select five finalists from arts and culture, education, environment and recreation, family and health and wellness categories. Three finalists are announced in September. More information: info@impactTC.org.
Scholarship for young women
TRAVERSE CITY — High school juniors can apply for the 2021 Distinguished Young Women of Michigan Scholarship Program. Contestants are judged on academic achievement, physical fitness, performing arts talent and an interview. Applications are due April 15. More information: Michigan@distinguishedyw.org.
Call for donations
BELLAIRE — Antrim County seeks donations for essential workers, such as emergency responders, grocery store employees, gas station attendants and others. Accepted items include N-95, N-100 and KN 95 masks or 100-percent cotton homemade masks; gowns; disposable gloves; face shields; disinfecting wipes; hand sanitizer; duct tape; and rain ponchos. Drop off at the county building, 203 Cayuga St. Call 231-533-3576 to schedule a pickup.
Home delivery expanded
TRAVERSE CITY — Priority Health now offers free home medication delivery services through Meijer, Walgreens and CVS. Members should check with their local pharmacies for any restrictions.
The following options are available:
- Meijer: next-day delivery, 231-933-1810
- CVS: one or two day delivery through UPS or FedEx at least through April 17, 231-935-0185
- Walgreens: next business day delivery at least until April 21, 231-922-9277 (U.S. 31 South), 231-938-7051 (U.S. 31 North) , 231-946-5840 (South Airport Road) or 231-943-3147 (M-37 South)
Free educational databases
TRAVERSE CITY — Local publishing company World Trade Press offers six months of free access to all ABC brand educational databases. Topics include recipes and food, world language vocabulary, maps, world culture and United States history and geography. Primary, secondary and home-school educators in the U.S. and Canada may create an account at ABCDatabaseSuite.com. Contact: 231-357-7640; paulm@worldtradepress.com.
Product returns being halted
TRAVERSE CITY — Meijer stores will not accept product returns at its customer service desks until April 16.
This includes recalls, exchanges and deposit refunds. The eligible return policy is extended to 120 days for all items. Sodastream exchanges, automotive battery returns and Bissell carpet cleaner and power washer rentals are also scrapped. The customer service desk remains open for lottery, Western Union and postal services.
Pantries provide products
LAKE ANN — Benzie County baby pantries remain open to serve families in need. Lake Ann United Methodist Church offers diapers, wipes, baby food and other supplies from 9 a.m. to noon April 11 at 8481 Lake Ann Road. St. Phillips Episcopal Church provides diapers, baby food, clothes and more. Guardians of kids ages 5 and younger can drive through from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 18.
Work requirements being waived
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recently received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to suspend federal work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents.
Eligible persons ages 18-49 have no minor children and can work but are not working 80 hours each month.
The temporary exemption started April 1 and continues until the public health emergency is lifted.
Hospital seeks equipment
PETOSKEY — McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation accepts medical grade gloves for its employees and medical staff.
Call 231-487-3500 to arrange a drop-off time for donations.
