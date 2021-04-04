Virtual activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library offers the Virtual MakerFest at 4:30 p.m. April 5 via Zoom or Facebook Live. The featured presenter is the Grand Traverse Area Children’s Garden.
TADL Teen Services presents confetti bowls April 12. Kids can complete the activities and send photos to kids@tadl.org to enter a drawing from SEEDS.
Life Skills Classes
TRAVERSE CITY — Love Thy Neighbor offers its Life Skills Classes this spring. “Healthy Relationships/Positive Communication” is set from 5-7 p.m. April 6 and 13. “Moving from Stress to Peace and Growth” is from 1-3 p.m. April 20 and 27. “Who Am I?” runs from 1-3 or 5-7 p.m. April 20 and 27. These occur through Zoom. Registration: 231-941-5683.
Masonic organization meets
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Bay Area Chapter 147 Order of the Eastern Star plans to meet at 7 p.m. April 6 at the Masonic Temple.
The organization has not met in more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adults who are Masons or have a Mason relative are eligible to join the Order of the Eastern Star. More information: 231-633-6988.
Hybrid dance classes
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center School of Ballet runs April 6 to June 19. Dancers ages 4-6 can take Dance Fusion I and Beginning Ballet lessons. Zoom sessions and in-person instruction are available. Registration: 231-347-4337.
Agriculture forum
SUTTONS BAY — League of Women Voters Leelanau County hosts the virtual forum “The Impact of COVID-19 on Agriculture in Leelanau County” at noon April 7. The League’s Farm Labor and Immigration Task Force presents a panel discussion. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/xuvh53pn.
Line 5 webinars
LANSING — The National Wildlife Federation hosts a webinar series on Line 5. Each session begins at noon via the Zoom application. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/cstamtjf.
Discussion topics:
- April 7 — “Alternatives to Line 5: Prioritizing the Protection of the Great Lakes Over the Interest of an Oil Company”
- April 14 — “Enbridge’s Refusal to Shut Down Line 5, Operating the Pipelines Illegally: What to Expect from a Lawless Oil Company”
Historical lecture
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society presents a Benzonia Academy Lecture at 4 p.m. April 8 via Zoom. Bruce Lynn, of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum, speaks about lifesaving on Lake Superior’s coast. Meeting ID: 898 2346 9557. Passcode: 203700.
Health offices open
CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 recently reopened its 10 offices to the public for all services. Visitors are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Masks are provided if needed. Questions: covid@dhd10.org. dhd10.org/coronavirus
Awards available
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area MEA-Retired and TBA Credit Union accept scholarship applications until May 7. Area high school seniors are eligible if they are children or grandchildren of active Michigan Education Association or MEA-Retired members. More information: dipisaka@yahoo.com.
Home improvement contest
GRAND RAPIDS — Lake Michigan Credit Union offers its annual Home Makeover Sweepstakes until May 21.
Participants could win $50,000 for home improvement.
Enter at LMCU.org/contests or any branch location.
NMC dean awarded
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Associate Dean of Campus and Residence Life Marcus Bennett received the 2020 Reserve Officer of America Outstanding Family Support Contributor award. He was nominated by Great Lakes Maritime Academy Superintendent Jerry Achenbach.
Bennett facilitated quarantines in NMC residence halls to ensure maritime cadets could safely board and sail a training ship in summer 2020.
Housing donation
LANSING — Consumers Energy Foundation granted $200,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Michigan for the Priority Repair Program.
Funds support critical repairs like fixing structural problems, roof and basement leaks, mold and unsafe appliances. The program served more than 250 households in the state since 2015.
