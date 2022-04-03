College receives gift
PETOSKEY — North Central Michigan College recently obtained $7,000 from the Northern Michigan Women’s Club in Harbor Springs. The gift aims to help fund scholarships for Emmet County students during 2022-23.
Bridge work begins April 4
MANISTEE — Michigan Department of Transportation begins work April 4 on the U.S. 31 bascule bridge. Crews aim to replace a broken water line to the bridge’s control house.
The northbound lane on the bridge is closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. until April 8. One traffic lane is open in both directions.
Bookmobile party
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts a birthday party for its bookmobile April 6.
The bookmobile is funded with a grant from the Rotary Charities Assets for Thriving Communities program.
Foster care introduction
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services hosts the Intro to Fostering Orientation at noon April 6 and 5:45 p.m. April 13.
Talk to a CFS staff member about the steps to become a foster parent in northern Michigan.
Register at cfsnwmi.org/foster-care.
Mental health forum
SUTTONS BAY — League of Women Voters Leelanau County hosts a forum at noon April 6 via Zoom. The topic is “New Understanding, Thinking and Action to Support Community Mental Health.”
Contact: LWVLeelanau@gmail.com.
Easter basket workshop
KINGSLEY — Create an Easter basket at 5:30 p.m. April 6 and 13 at Olds Floral and Design.
Cost is $55 and includes materials. Questions: 231-263-7290.
Call for entries
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Art Center invites artists to submit pieces for the “Flags” exhibition by midnight April 6. Entry is $25 for GAAC members, $35 for others.
Traverse City graphic designer Emily Mitchell is the juror. The show runs May 27 through Aug. 18. Contact: 231-334-6112.
Trailblazer Award
GAYLORD — The Gaylord Area Tourism Bureau accepts nominations for their annual Trailblazer Award until April 6.
Nominate an individual or group in or around Otsego County that contributes to the tourism industry at gaylordmichigan.net/trailblazer-award. More details: 989-732-4000.
Thursday playgroup
BENZONIA — Grow Benzie hosts the 5toONE Playgroup from 10-11:30 a.m. April 7 and 21.
Adults are required to wear masks. Register a child for free at bit.ly/PlayGrowBenzie.
Test kits available
BELLAIRE — The Bellaire and East Jordan Family Health Center plans to distribute at-home COVID-19 test kits and N95 face masks.
Drive-thru pickup is free from 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays in Bellaire and 4-6 p.m. Thursdays in East Jordan. Each person may obtain two kits.
Parent classes
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services offers the virtual “Always A Parent Class” from 9 a.m. to noon on the last two Thursdays of every month.
Topics include conflict resolution, family meetings, responsibility, discipline and more. Cost is $100 for two classes. Financial assistance may be available.
Registration: 231-715-1166; kmccarthy@cfs3L.org.
GRASP registration
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC accepts enrollment for the GRASP Reading and Math summer program. Students complete one lesson each week for nine weeks. A teacher reviews and scores their work.
Parents can register their kids for this at-home program until May 20 at nmc.edu/grasp. A virtual parent start-up session occurs in June.
TV show seeks antiques
TRAVERSE CITY — The “American Pickers” television series crew plans to film in Michigan in May. The History Channel documentary features private antique collections.
People can send their name, phone number, location and description and photos of their collection to americanpickers@cineflix.com. Contact: 646-493-2184.
