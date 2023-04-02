Peer support events
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan offers virtual support events in April.
A men’s group meets at 10 a.m. Mondays starting April 3. Discuss managing stress and connect with others with disabilities. Exercise during SPIRIT Club at 1:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
The Gaming Social Group gathers at 6 p.m. Fridays starting April 14. The group is open to ages 18 and older. The cooking class “Beyond Taco Tuesday” starts at 4 p.m. Tuesdays. The Adult Peer Advocacy Group gathers at 1 p.m. April 27. Learn more at disabilitynetwork.org/events.
Parkinson’s support
TRAVERSE CITY — Parkinson’s Network North Evening Group meets at 6 p.m. April 4 at PACE North. Share experiences and resources with others. Call: 231-947-7389.
Camp signup
TRAVERSE CITY — Arts for All of Northern Michigan and NMC Extended Educational Services offer the Summer 2023 College for Kids.
Arts for All provides up to five classes for five weeks of programs, with registration starting April 4 via nmc.augusoft.net. Preview other classes at nmc.edu/kids. Registration is also open for the GRASP Reading and Math at-home program. Parents can learn more and sign up until June 2 at nmc.edu/grasp.
Jewish center opens
TRAVERSE CITY — Rabbi Laibel and Chaya Shemtov, of New York, plan to establish the new Chabad Jewish center in Traverse City. Community members are welcome to join the Passover Seder on April 5. Reservations: chabadtvc.org. Contact chabadtvc@gmail.com for more details.
License discussion
SUTTONS BAY — The League of Women Voters Leelanau County hosts the forum “Discrimination in Michigan’s Driver’s License Policy” at noon April 5 via Zoom.
The panel includes Sen. Stephanie Chang, who introduced the Drive SAFE bills in the Senate, and Marcelo Betti, an attorney for Justice for Our Neighbors Michigan. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3LItBww.
Book club discussion
INTERLOCHEN — The Wednesday Evening Book Club meets at 6 p.m. April 5 at Interlochen Public Library. Talk about “Jimmy Quinn” by Richard VanDeWeghe. Contact: 231-276-6767.
Spring fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Friends of Peninsula Community Library hosts a spring fundraiser at 10 a.m. April 15. Families can take photos with their pets for $75. Call 810-348-3694.
Grant winners
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation recently provided awards through the Wilfred and Joan Larson Endowment. Area nonprofits and schools obtained funding.
Grants totaling $450,000 were awarded to 5Loaves2Fish, Benzie Central Schools, Buckley Community Schools, Elk Rapids Senior High School, Fishtown Preservation Society, Forest Area Community Schools, Frankfort Elberta Area Schools, Friends of Lake Leelanau, Friends of Leland Township Library, Kalkaska High School, Kingsley Area Schools, Leelanau Children’s Center, Leelanau Christian Neighbors, Leelanau Community Cultural Center, Leelanau Conservancy, Leland Public Schools, Mancelona Public Schools, Safe Harbor, Suttons Bay Public Schools, Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center and Women’s Resource Center.
Awards for local schools go toward student scholarships.
