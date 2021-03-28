Locals earn literacy award
TRAVERSE CITY — Author Karen Bell-Brege and illustrator Darrin Brege recently obtained the 2021 Gwen Frostic Award from the Michigan Reading Association. The Old Mission Peninsula couple were recognized for their literacy influence on students, teachers and administrations in Michigan. They are the first duo to receive this award.
Scholarships due March 31
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan offers scholarships to high school seniors in Antrim, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Grand Traverse, Emmet, Charlevoix, Manistee and Benzie counties. Up to three, $2,000 awards are available for students attending college in the fall. Applications are due March 31 at https:// tinyurl. com/2021 BBBTrustScholar.
Chamber scholarships
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Area Chamber of Commerce offers the Annette Basler Memorial Scholarship. Two, $1,000 awards are available to graduating seniors. Eligible students reside permanently in Green Lake Township or attended Interlochen Elementary School for at least one year. Obtain applications from school guidance counselors and submit by March 31. Mail the chamber at P.O. Box 13 in Interlochen, MI 49643.
Hemingway film showing
MT. PLEASANT — WCMU Public Media and Clarke Historical Library present “Hemingway in Michigan: A Live Streaming Event” at 6:30 p.m. March 31. Attendees can see “Let’s Go Back” video stories from the library’s Hemingway collection and preview Ken Burns’ documentary before its April 5 premiere on PBS. Registration: wcmu.org/hemingway
Essay contest
LANSING — LAFCU accepts applications for the Write to Educate Essay Contest until March 31. One-page essays must discuss the long-term impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Four high school seniors can each receive a $2,500 scholarship to a Michigan college or university beginning in fall 2021. The credit union will donate $500 to CASA for Kids Inc., Weekend Survival Kits or Girls on the Run Mid Michigan. Winners choose the benefitting organization.
College awards
FARMINGTON HILLS — Michigan Auto Law invites high school students to apply for the Kelsey’s Law Distracted Driving Awareness Scholarship. Juniors and seniors may enter a short video, tweet or image that aims to persuade youth to reduce driving distractions. Deadline is March 31. michiganautolaw.com/scholarships/kelseys-law
Giveaway ends
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Pit Spitters and Northwoods League Foundation accept applications for equipment grants through April 1. Nonprofits, schools and community-based organizations are eligible to receive youth baseball equipment.
Mini grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Zonta Club of Traverse City accepts mini-grant applications through April 1. Requests are limited to $2,500. Local nonprofits may seek funds for projects that aim to advance the status of women through service and advocacy. Questions: dadacey12@gmail.com.
Historical society meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula Historical Society gathers virtually at 6 p.m. April 1. Dennos Museum Center Executive Director Craig Hadley presents “Origins of the Modern Museum- A Brief History.” Register at omphistoricalsociety.org.
Support events
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan hosts peer support events in April via Zoom.
A men’s group meets at 10 a.m. Mondays, a women’s group gathers at 11 a.m. Mondays and a peer advocacy group interacts at 2 p.m. Thursdays.
Additionally, the Virtual Accessible Gaming Social Group connects players through disabilitynetwork.org. More information: 231-922-0903.
Hemingway celebration
WALLOON LAKE — Walloon Lake Reads runs April 1 through mid-May. People are encouraged to read Hemingway’s “The Nick Adams Stories.” A family-friendly Hemingway Birthday Celebration is set July 21.
The Hemingway Homecoming is scheduled Sept. 3-6. It features the unveiling of historical installations in downtown Walloon Lake. Hotel Walloon, Walloon Lake Inn and Barrel Back Restaurant plan to offer food and beverages honoring Hemingway throughout this year. walloonlakemi.com
