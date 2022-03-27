School summit, awards
WASHINGTON D.C. — Building Hope hosts the IMPACT Summit and Awards for charter schools from June 22-24.
The nonprofit plans to provide $130,000 in grants for U.S. charter school leaders. Any school may apply or be nominated until March 27 at buildinghope.org/impactawards.
Signal installation
ALPENA — Michigan Department of Transportation begins installing a new traffic signal March 28 at U.S. 23 and Golf Course Road.
Drivers should follow shoulder closures and lane shifts. The new signal will operate in flashing mode for two weeks before it is switched to full operation. Work is expected to finish by May 20.
Bingo games
ELK RAPIDS — Short’s Brewing Company hosts bingo at 6 p.m. March 30 at the Pull Barn. Games are free. Play to win Short’s merchandise.
Art event
KINGSLEY — A community event goes from 5-7 p.m. March 31 at Traverse Area District Library- Kingsley Branch.
A group of poets wrote new pieces based on local artist Beth Bynum’s artwork. They read their works aloud during the event. View the exhibition through April.
Musical performances
TRAVERSE CITY — The musical [title of show] opens at 7:30 p.m. March 31 at Old Town Playhouse. Other performances: 7:30 p.m. April 1-2, 7-9 and 2 p.m. April 3 and 10.
Call the box office at 231-947-2210 or find seats at tickets.oldtownplayhouse.com.
BBB award
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan accepts applications for the annual Trust Scholarship until March 31.
High school seniors may apply for a $1,500 award. Winners are recognized at the 2022 BBB Trust Award Celebration in July at LMCU Ballpark.
Apply at bbb.org/wmiawards.
Scholarships for students
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Area Chamber of Commerce accepts applications for the Annette Basler Memorial Scholarship until March 31.
The award is for two graduating seniors residing in Green Lake Township or who attended Interlochen Elementary School at least one year.
School guidance counselors can provide the application.
Send forms to the chamber at P.O. Box 13 in Interlochen, MI 49643.
GLE scholarships
BOYNE CITY — Great Lakes Energy offers scholarships for the 2022-23 school year. Awards are for students pursuing careers in electrical linework, electrical engineering or information technology.
Applications are due March 31. More information: 231-487-1325; hr@glenergy.com.
College awar
ds available
LANSING — LAFCU accepts entries for its 2022 Write to Educate Essay Contest until March 31.
High school seniors may submit a one-page essay on their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Four students can each receive a $2,500 scholarship to an accredited Michigan college or university. Each winner selects a charity to obtain a $500 donation from the credit union.
Business opens
MAPLE CITY — The Leelanau Puzzle Company hosts a launch party from 5-8 p.m. April 1 at Little Traverse Inn. View and purchase puzzles and help complete one.
Literacy award
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series recently presented the 2022 Bill Montgomery Literary Service Award to Kara Gregory, founder of PoWeR! Book Bags. The organization distributes literacy materials to children in northern Michigan.
Gregory co-wrote two textbooks on social development and literacy, developed an early literacy training program for Michigan teachers and taught child development and early childhood education at Michigan State University and other schools. Additionally, she is a member of the Front Street Writers Advisory Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.