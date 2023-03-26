Organizing event
TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Community Library hosts Alison LeJeune at 6:30 p.m. March 27. She demonstrates ways to manage space in any size home.
Collection tour
MAPLE CITY — Glen Lake Library hosts a tour of its digital collections at 6 p.m. March 29 at Kasson Township Hall. Learn about resources on the library’s website, including the Michigan Electronic Library.
Sign up for library cards after the presentation. More information: 231-326-5361.
Coloring for adults
TRAVERSE CITY — Friends of Peninsula Community Library hosts an Adult Coloring Party from 5-7 p.m. March 30.
Purchase and bring an item from the Budding Artists’ tree in the library lobby.
Student exhibition
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College presents the 25th annual regional high school art exhibition “Faces: Emotions and Expressions” through March 31.
The exhibition features Mason County Eastern, Mason County Central, Ludington, Pentwater, Shelby and Brethren high school students. View their artwork from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the college’s Arts and Science Center.
Scholarships for students
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Area Chamber of Commerce accepts applications for the Annette Basler Memorial Scholarship until March 31.
The award goes to two graduating seniors residing in Green Lake Township or who attended Interlochen Elementary School at least one year. Each student can receive $1,000.
School counselors can provide an application or find it at interlochenchamber.org.
Send forms to info@interlochenchamber.org or P.O. Box 13 in Interlochen, MI 49643.
Reading program signup
BELLAIRE — Community members may register for the Bellaire Reads program beginning April 1. The program goes through May and features the book “Holes” by Louis Sachar. Contact: 231-533-8814.
Call for artists
NORTHPORT — Northport Arts Association seeks artists for its “When Form Meets Function” exhibition. The show is set Oct. 13-28 at the Village Arts Building.
Wood, clay or non-traditional media are accepted. Entry is $25 for NAA members and $30 for others at northportartsassociation.org.
Kids’ book available
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan author Nancy Bordine wrote a new children’s book titled “What Do You See? Developing New Perspectives with Quilt Patterns.”
The book includes a link to geometry and fractions lessons for kindergarten through fourth graders. The hardcover is $19.95 and softcover is $14.95 at bookstores and online.
Scholarships awarded
TRAVERSE CITY — The American Association of University Women Traverse City Branch awarded three scholarships of $2,000 each.
Elizabeth Courtright won the local chapter’s Minnie Votruba Scholarship, while Genevieve Bramer and Avery McLean are the winners of this year’s AAUW-TC scholarships. These women completed two or more years of college and reside in the five-county area.
Library survey
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library board of trustees seeks comments on its strategic plan for 2022-26.
Patrons and potential patrons may complete a survey about collection development, programs the library could host and general feedback about the library. The library will send postal customers a newsletter with a copy of the survey, but people can also find it at bellairelibrary.org. Questions: 231-533-8814.
