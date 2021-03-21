Kindergarten meetings
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS hosts virtual kindergarten enrollment meetings for parents this spring. Learn about the Westwoods Elementary School program March 22, Courtade Elementary March 23, Blair Elementary April 12 and Montessori at Glenn Loomis April 13. All sessions begin at 5:30 p.m. through Google meetings. tcaps.net/kindergarten
‘River Love’ discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts local author Tricia Frey at 6:30 p.m. March 24 at the main library. Frey discusses her book “River Love: The True Story of A Wayward Sheltie, a Woman and a Magical Place Called Rivershire.” Register for free at tadl.org.
Virtual concert
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center and Blissfest present “Live from Crooked Tree” from 7-10 p.m. March 25. This is part of the Michigan Music Alliance’s “Spread the Music 2021” fundraiser. More information: 231-347-4337.
Call for poems
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library seeks submissions for Poets’ Year In. The online showcase occurs instead of the in-person Poets’ Night Out event. Entries are due March 25 at tadl.org/pno2021. A poetry chapbook will be accessible in April, recognized as National Poetry Month.
‘The Promise’ performances
WILLIAMSBURG — New Hope Community Church hosts “The Promise” at 7:30 p.m. March 25-26 and April 1-2. The show begins at 3 p.m. March 27 and April 3. The musical drama follows Christ’s life from birth to resurrection.
Childcare provided for infants through age 5. Performances are free, but space is limited. Doors open 30 minutes before each event. Livestream at newhope.cc.
Cybersecurity course
TRAVERSE CITY — Newton’s Road partners with 20Fathoms to offer the free Cyber Learn-a-thon through March 26. Students ages 14 and older can learn how to protect personal data and privacy online. Parents are encouraged to take the class with their kids. Registration: contactus@newtonsroad.org; 231-994-3684.
Hospice fundraiser
ANN ARBOR — Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice encourage people to join Max’s Big Camp Out March 27 to raise money for Jo Elyn Nyman Anchors Programs for Children. The host organizations plan to share activity ideas on social media. The event started when Max, an 11-year old from Britain, camped to raise money for the hospice that cared for his neighbor. More information: 888-247-5701.
Pour workshop
LUDINGTON — An acrylic pour workshop goes from 1-3 p.m. March 27 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Participants select colors and paint two canvases. Cost is $35 for LACA members, $40 for others. Space is limited. Registration: 231-845-2787.
Test out opportunity
TRAVERSE CITY — High school students may request the opportunity to test out of any class they choose. Students with a passing test grade receive course credit toward graduation. Testing is May 13 and 15 at Traverse City Central High School Library. Applications are due April 16: tcaps.net/testout.
Bar association supports CFS
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse-Leelanau-Antrim Bar Association recently granted $3,000 to Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan. Funds are provided for the CFS Free Legal Aid Clinic through the GTLA Bar Association Endowment at the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation.
Opera house receives grant
CHEBOYGAN — The State of Michigan’s Michigan Stages Survival Grant Program provided $40,000 for Cheboygan Opera House. Staff plans to use the funds to purchase personal protection equipment, to improve the ventilation system and bring the dance program back safely. The program aims to support venues impacted by COVID-19. The facility has been closed since March 2020.
Rotaries fund Wheels of Hope
TRAVERSE CITY — The Rotary Foundation provides a $11,000 grant through the nonprofit Wheels of Hope. A partner Rotary Club in Nigeria will use the funds to supply free wheelchairs for polio survivors.
Rotary clubs in Traverse City, Elk Rapids, Benzie Sunrise, Cadillac and Traverse Bay Sunrise offered half the grant and obtained matching funds from the Rotary Foundation in Evanston, Illinois.
This is the second year the clubs have done this project. wheelsofhope.net
