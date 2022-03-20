Kids programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts interactive activities for preschool and elementary students.
Kid’s Craft Lab begins at 1 and 3:30 p.m. March 21 and 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. March 24. Participants use a window squeegee to spread paint around on paper. Storytime Adventures starts at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. March 22 and 25.
Sign up at glcm.org.
Rosie Riveter event
CHEBOYGAN — The Cheboygan and Emmet County Chapter of the American Rosie the Riveter Association gathers at 1 p.m. March 21 at Carnegie Library.
Attendees are encouraged to wear denim shirts, red lipstick and bandanas to commemorate National Rosie the Riveter Day.
Call for young artists
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center accepts applications for its Youth Arts Scholarship until March 21.
Awards are for graduating high school seniors attending Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska or Leelanau schools. They should plan to study visual arts, performance, theater, dance or music. Apply at crookedtree.org/YAS.
Babies and Books
BELLAIRE — Miss Diane hosts Babies and Books at 10 a.m. March 22 at Bellaire Public Library. These Tuesday events include stories, music and play.
Big Duo Program
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan introduces the Big Duo Program, a community-based program in which two mentors are matched with one youth.
Learn more at Bigsupnorth.com/Duo.
Fishery meetings
LUDINGTON — Great Lakes Fishery Commission hosts 2022 Lake Committee Meetings for the public to discuss Great Lakes issues, assess the state of the fish community and plan future management activities.
Virtual meeting schedule:
Lake Superior Committee from 2-5 p.m. March 21
- Lake Huron Committee from 2-5 p.m. March 22
- Lake Michigan Committee from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 23
- Lake Ontario Committee from 9 a.m. to noon March 24
- Lake Erie Committee from 9 a.m. to noon March 25
RSVP at glfc.org/lake-committee-registration.php. Questions: hfellows@glfc.org.
River tour
BELLAIRE — A virtual kayak tour of Grass River begins at noon March 23. Grass River Natural Area Education Director James Dake tells the history of the river and GRNA conservation efforts. Register for the Zoom event at grassriver.org.
Bouquet workshop
KINGSLEY — Make hand-tied bouquets at 5:30 p.m. March 23 at Olds Floral and Design. Cost is $55 and includes supplies. Questions: 231-263-7290.
Author gives talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Ellen Airgood presents her novel “Tin Camp Road” at 7 p.m. March 24 at City Opera House and via Zoom.
Get virtual tickets at nationalwritersseries.org. In-person seats are available at cityoperahouse.org.
Spring break events
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers Space Kids Astronaut Training March 25 through April 1. Children can participate in static electricity experiments, sensory exploration and play space games.
Purchase tickets at greatlakeskids.org/reservations.
