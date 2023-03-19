Traffic signal work
MANCELONA — MDOT starts replacing traffic signals March 20 at several intersections.
Work occurs on U.S. 131 at M-66 north of Mancelona, U.S. 31 at Ames Street in Elk Rapids, U.S. 31 at M-115 south of Benzonia, U.S. 31 at Merkey Road south of Manistee, M-66 at Jennings Road south of Lake City and M-66 at M-55 in Lake City.
This project involves lane closures and traffic shifts and should be finished by June 23.
Spring drumming
LUDINGTON — The Spring Equinox Drum Circle goes from 5-6:30 p.m. March 20 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
A labyrinth walk is also available. This event occurs alongside the exhibition “Celebrating the Sacred Feminine- Honoring Women’s Herstory Month.”
View the works through March 31.
Invasive species webinar
LANSING — The Michigan DNR, Michigan Agriculture and Rural Development and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy continue the “NotMISpecies” series at 9 a.m. March 21 via Zoom.
The topic is “Rowing the Boat: The Michigan Invasive Species Program 2022 Year in Review.”
Register through https://bit.ly/3v6rtoU.
Yarn group meets
INTERLOCHEN — Get Hooked: Yarn Therapy gathers from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 21 and 28 at Interlochen Public Library.
Play auditions
ELK RAPIDS — The Elk Rapids Players hosts auditions for the comedy “Boeing-Boeing” from March 21-23 at Historic Elk Rapids Town Hall.
Roles include four women and two men. The play is presented in late May and early June.
For the script and audition details, call 231-944-2976.
Benefit concert
LUDINGTON — Black Cat Ensemble performs at 6 p.m. March 21 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Admission is $10 at ludingtonartscenter.org, or pay $15 at the door. Proceeds go to the Mason County Eastern Band Program.
Preschool stories
INTERLOCHEN — Preschool Story Hour starts at 10 a.m. March 22 and 29 at Interlochen Public Library. Join for stories, songs and a craft.
‘Telling Stories’ exhibition
GLEN ARBOR — The “Telling Stories” exhibition is displayed through March 23 at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
The exhibitors tell their tales in photographs, fiber art, woodworks, collage and other formats.
Crafting session
BELLAIRE — Crafternoon starts at 4 p.m. March 23 at Bellaire Public Library. Ages 16 and older can join this free event. Registration: 231-533-8814.
‘Smokefall’ reading
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre concludes its Reading Series with “Smokefall” at 6 p.m. March 23 at The Alluvion in the Commongrounds building.
Donations are suggested at MyNorthTickets.com.
Festival signup open
BEAVER ISLAND — The 10th annual Beaver Island Birding Festival “Warblers on the Water” occurs May 26-28.
Activities include boat trips to High and Garden islands and keynote speaker Francesca Cuthbert, from the University of Minnesota.
Registration is limited. Tickets: store.biccenter.org/warblers2023/.
