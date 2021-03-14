Scholarship available
LUDINGTON — Ludington Writers invites high school seniors to apply for the $1,500 Carol Bennett Memorial Scholarship before March 15. Awards are given based on merit. Submissions should include a writing sample, three references, employment experience, community service work and a description of why the award is deserved. Email WestShoreWords@gmail.com for complete instructions.
Blood drive site
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Building Supply hosts a Versiti Blood Center of Michigan drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 16. All donors will enter to win a $500 Airbnb gift card and a Versiti prize package. They can also be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The design center is located at 1701 W. South Airport Road. Appointments are recommended. Contact: 231-947-1400.
Election discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — League of Women Voters of the Grand Traverse Area presents Simon D. Schuster from noon to 1:30 p.m. March 16. Schuster, of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network, recaps the 2020 election and overviews money’s role in politics. Access the event at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87319479489 or Community TV Channel 189 (Spectrum). A recording will be available at www.TACM.tv.
Holiday parade canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — The Ancient Order of Hiberians scrapped the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade. The organization plans to host the event Sept. 17.
Trivia night
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwestern Michigan College Foundation hosts a virtual trivia from 7-8:30 p.m. March 18. Questions cover history, sports, pop culture and NMC. Register as an individual or a team of six. https://tinyurl.com/9m7742n8
Lions support health center
EAST JORDAN — East Jordan and Central Lake Lions clubs and Lions District 11 E-2 donated $1,200 to the East Jordan Family Health Center. Funds go toward continuous glucose monitors for diabetic patients in need of financial aid.
Music scholarships
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Musicale invites area middle and high school students to apply for scholarship auditions by March 19. Awards are available for band, orchestra, voice, guitar and keyboard students in seventh through 11th grade. Funds can go toward lessons, music camp, summer music program or instrument purchase. Audition videos are due by April 8. Questions: robbie.kafcas@gmail.com; 231-668-4196.
Scholarships readyTRAVERSE CITY — Distinguished Young Women of Michigan invites female high school juniors to apply for scholarships by April 10. Participants are evaluated for their interview skills, scholastics, performing arts talent, physical fitness and self-expression. Interested candidates can join a virtual meeting at 1 p.m. April 18. The State Scholarship Program occurs virtually July 24. Contact: 313-443-0481 or atlargeMI@distinguishedyw.org.
Call for nominations
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA ISD accepts nominations for the annual Outstanding Educator Awards until April 15. Nominees can be teachers, administrators and school staff members in the five-county area. Each nomination should include a letter of support from the supervisor, colleagues, parents and students. More details: 231-922-6222; hjewell@tbaisd.org.
Volunteer roles
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan (CFS) is recruiting full-time AmeriCorps VISTA members for one-year positions. Volunteers earn a monetary award after the program that goes toward student loans or current post-secondary education expenses.
Roles include marketing, fundraising, data collection, building or strengthening partnerships, expanding CFS programs and more. Work is virtual until CFS offices reopen. Adults with a least a high school diploma or equivalent may apply at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CFSVISTA. Questions: 231-313-8002; ascott@cfs3L.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.