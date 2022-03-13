Call for artists
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center staff accepts artwork for its “Vessels” exhibition from March 14 through July 13.
Works are displayed Aug. 26 through Oct. 27. Apply at glenarborart.org.
Playing Bridge
BELLAIRE — Antrim County Bridge Club hosts games from 12:15-3:30 p.m. March 14 and 21 at ASI Community Center and Park.More details: 231-590-7293; antrimcountybridgeclub@yahoo.com.
Kids’ programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts weekly activities for preschool and elementary students.
Kid’s Craft Lab begins at 1 and 3:30 p.m. March 14 and 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. March 17. Storytime Adventures features “Green Eggs and Ham” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. March 15 and 18. Museum admission is $7 per person. Register for events at glcm.org.
FishPass program
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Humanists meet at 7 p.m. March 14 via Zoom.
Great Lakes Fishery Commission Engineer and Scientist Daniel Zielinski discusses FishPass.
Register at https://bit.ly/3uKzMHX.
Climate meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Citizens’ Climate Lobby meets from 6-7:30 p.m. March 15 via Zoom.
The speaker is Ashley Soltysiak, climate and environment program director at Groundwork Center.
Email northern.michigan@citizensclimatelobby.org for the meeting link.
Call for art
LUDINGTON — Visual artists are invited to submit to the “Modes of Abstraction” exhibition in April at Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Prints, jewelry, sculptures, mixed media and other works are accepted. Entry is $5 per piece. Drop off artwork March 15-26.
Yarn sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Get Hooked: Yarn Therapy goes from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 15 and 22 at Interlochen Public Library.
Redistricting forum
TRAVERSE CITY — League of Women Voters- Grand Traverse Area presents “The Redistricting of Grand Traverse County” from noon to 1:30 p.m. March 15 via Zoom.
Harold Lassers speaks about the process of drawing a map for the local county.
More details: lwvgta.org.
Grief support event
INTERLOCHEN — The Comfort and Conversation Grief Support group meets from 2-4 p.m. March 15 at Interlochen Public Library.
This is part of the Health and Wellness: Live Your Best Life program, funded with a grant from the Allen Foundation.
Movie showing
BELLAIRE — The comedy film “The Dish” (rated PG-13) plays at 6:30 p.m. March 15 at Bellaire Public Library.
Story Hour
INTERLOCHEN — Preschool Story Hour happens Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Interlochen Public Library. Events include stories, songs and a craft.
Art sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart goes from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Interlochen Public Library.Bring supplies for painting, jewelry making, coloring or another creative activity.
Virtual reading
LANSING — LAFCU hosts the next Listen and Learn at 3 p.m. March 16 via Zoom. Kids younger than 12 are invited to hear the story “If You Give A Cat A Cupcake.”
Register and get the Zoom link at LAFCU.com/read.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.