Bariatric surgery seminar
TRAVERSE CITY — A free virtual informational seminar on bariatric surgery starts at 5:30 p.m. March 13. Munson Medical Center’s Bariatric Program Medical Director Michael Nizzi discusses the surgery and how patients may qualify.
Register at munsonhealthcare.org/bariatrics.
Community play auditions
GRAYLING — AuSable Artisan Village hosts auditions for “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead” at 7 p.m. March 13 and 15.
Roles include eight men and two women. Rehearsals begin March 27, and shows start May 5. Contact: 989-745-6096.
Parkinson’s support
TRAVERSE CITY — Parkinson’s Network North Day Group meets at 1 p.m. March 14 at The Presbyterian Church. Share experiences and resources.
More information: 231-947-7389.
Early college information
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Education Services hosts informational meetings on its Early College program at 6 p.m. March 14 at North Ed Career Tech.
Virtual sessions begin at 5:30 p.m. March 16 and 21. Contact adarga@NorthwestEd.org for the meeting link.
Art sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart goes from 10 a.m. to noon March 15, 22 and 29 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring supplies for painting, jewelry making or another activity.
Puzzle event
PETOSKEY — The St. Patrick’s Day Puzzling Party goes from 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 15 at The Katydid.
Teams of four or fewer compete to put together a 500-piece puzzle. Tickets: grandpashorters.com or 231-758-1030.
Foster parent orientation
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services offers the virtual foster parent orientation at 5:45 p.m. March 15.
Talk to a licensed social worker about becoming a foster parent. Register through www.cfsnwmi.org/foster-care.
Grant applications for nonprofits due
TRAVERSE CITY — Zonta Club of Traverse City accepts grant applications from local nonprofits until March 15.
Awards can fund projects that support families and women in the Grand Traverse area. zontacluboftraversecity.org
Grief conference
TRAVERSE CITY — Michael’s Place hosts the live webcast “Supporting Children and Families Following an Overdose Death” from 1-4 p.m. March 21.
The National Alliance for Children’s Grief event is free to community members. Register by March 16: 231-947-6453 or goodgrief@mymichaelsplace.net.
Bridge games
INTERLOCHEN — Play the card game Bridge from 2-5 p.m. March 16, 23 and 30 at Interlochen Public Library. Contact: 231-276-6767.
History presentation
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Area Historical Society sponsors History Hounds on the Big Screen at 6 p.m. March 16 at Bellaire Public Library.
Discussion covers “From Aladdin to Sears: A History of America’s Kit Houses.”
Book released
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan author Molly Greeley recently wrote her third book “Marvelous.”
The text is available in local bookstores and online.
Rotary offers scholarship
ELK RAPIDS — Rotary Club of Elk Rapids can provide three, $2,500 scholarships to current Elk Rapids High School seniors or recent graduates who attend Northwestern Michigan College.
Applications should include two letters of recommendation. The deadline is April 22. Questions: sherry.lkn@charter.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.