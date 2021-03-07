Retired educators meet
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area Michigan Education Association- Retired meets at 4 p.m. March 10 via Zoom. Retired teachers from any state school district may discuss educational topics. Registration: meadka@hotmail.com; 231-409-5179.
Manufacturing information
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Career-Tech Center offers virtual informational sessions for students and parents. Manufacturing Technology Academy sessions are open to 10th and 11th graders at 6 p.m. March 10 and 23. More details: 231-922-6273.
Historical presentation
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society hosts its next Benzonia Academy Lecture at 4 p.m. March 11. Jonnie J. Sam II, of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, presents “Anishinaabek: A Brief History.” Zoom meeting ID: 816 8780 9236. Passcode: 277846.
School open house
TRAVERSE CITY — A Woodland School open house is from 9-11 a.m. March 13. Families can learn about the kindergarten through eighth grade, tuition-free, public charter school.
This event is by appointment only. Applications for the 2021-22 school year are due March 17.
Contact: 231-947-7474; ateske@woodlandschooltc.org.
Fountain donations
TRAVERSE CITY — The Village at Grand Traverse Commons accepts donations to replace the centerpiece fountain.
The new structure will feature native slate with water cascading from the top and lights to illuminate at night.
Community members are invited to contribute through the GoFundMe page.
Church leadership changes
TRAVERSE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces changes in leadership. Traverse City resident Kim Rindlisbacher will serve as president of the local congregation, taking over for Mack Stirling.
Stirling will become president at the district level. Brad Kellett, of Traverse City, and Sean Heline, of Benzie County, are counselors who will assist Rindlisbacher.
Reading contest
GRAND RAPIDS — Lake Michigan Credit Union challenges kids to participate in Max’s Reading Adventure during National Reading Month.
Kids ages 12 and younger can read at least five books by March 31. Participants receive a bookmark and sticker. Each LMCU branch will select one child to receive $100 in April. Submit entries at LMCU.org/contests.
Volunteers recognized
TRAVERSE CITY — Toys for Tots of Northwest Michigan honored three volunteers for their contributions to the annual Christmas toy drive. Jennifer Miller, of Bill Marsh Auto, and Keith Staples, from the Scorpions Motorcycle Club, each received a Star Award.
Miller was recognized for her years of event planning, fundraising and marketing.
Staples was honored for organizing an annual toy gathering motorcycle ride.
Sarah Sheeran, a Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools student, obtained the Junior Star Award. Sheeran has served with Toys for Tots for eight years.
The Toys for Tots Foundation helped distribute more than 32,000 toys in 2020.
More than 6,000 kids in the five-county area benefited from the program.
Trooper retires
PETOSKEY — Michigan State Police Trooper Richard Carlson retired after 25 years of service. Carlson graduated from the 114th Trooper Recruit School in 1996 and was assigned to the Petoskey Post, which merged with the Gaylord Post in 2011.
He received national recognition for saving a child from a burning home in 2015.
He was named Officer of the Month by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
He also received the MSP Life Saving and Bravery awards.
Prior to joining MSP, he served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He worked at Munising Fire Department, the Munising City Commission and as mayor pro tempore for Munising.
Carlson taught youth hunter safety in Emmet County and coached Pop Warner football and lacrosse.
