Resume workshop
ELK RAPIDS — A drop-in resume workshop begins at 3 p.m. March 7 at Elk Rapids District Library. Michigan Works career adviser Mary Dorman assists attendees.
Tween Tuesday
INTERLOCHEN — Tween Tuesday begins at 3:30 p.m. every Tuesday in March at Interlochen Public Library. Youth can work on diamond art while enjoying soda and pizza.
Art supplies are provided by Friends of Interlochen Public Library.
Stroke club meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area Stroke Club meets virtually from 2:30-4:30 p.m. March 9. The topic is “What Does Luck Have to Do with It?”
Receive the conference phone number and access code after registering at munsonhealthcare.org/strokeclub.
Judgeship opening
WASHINGTON D.C. — Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters accept applications from people interested in nomination for federal judgeship in the Eastern District of Michigan.
Apply by 5 p.m. March 9. Request an application by emailing judicialnominations@stabenow.senate.gov.
Vaccine clinic
LUDINGTON — District Health Department No. 10 hosts a flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 3-5 p.m. March 10 at Sandcastles Children’s Museum.
The seasonal flu shot costs $37 without insurance. Bring insurance cards and a driver’s license.
Call 888-217-3904 to make an appointment.
Literacy event
BELLAIRE — Family Literacy Night goes from 5:30-7 p.m. March 10 at Bellaire Public Library. The evening includes dinner, stories and activities.
Admission is free, but registration is required at bellairelibrary.org. Contact: 231-533-8814.
Book sale
EMPIRE — Friends of Glen Lake Library hosts the Pop-Up Book Sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 12 in the library’s program room.
Hardcover and paperback texts are available to purchase. Proceeds support library programs. Contact: 231-326-5361.
Literacy group obtains grant
SUTTONS BAY — Local nonprofit PoWeR! Book Bags recently earned a $50,000 grant from Consumers Energy Foundation. Funds will support the organization’s Little Learners Program, which provides literacy materials to low-income families with kids younger than five in northern Michigan.
Diversity council donation
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer recently donated $300,000 to the National Minority Supplier Development Council. Funds are split among six affiliate councils that support minority-owned businesses, including the Michigan MSDC.
Community grants
LANSING — Michigan Retailers Association offers grants through its Buy Nearby Program, which encourages consumers to shop at local businesses.
Four, $7,500 awards are available for Michigan communities that present ideas for their downtown shopping districts.
Submissions are due by 5 p.m. April 1 at buynearbymi.com. Questions: jrook@retailers.com.
Rotary scholarships
ELK RAPIDS — Rotary Club of Elk Rapids offers three, $2,500 scholarships to current Elk Rapids High School seniors or recent graduates who attend Northwestern Michigan College. end two letters of recommendation and the application form to P.O. Box 814 in Elk Rapids, MI 49629 by April 30. Contact: stfke109@charter.net.
