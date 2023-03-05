Kids activities at Great Lakes Museum
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students can visitGreat Lakes Children’s Museum
Kid’s Craft Lab features a string and paint project at 1 and 3:30 p.m. March 6 and at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. March 9.
Storytime Adventures includes “The Little Blue Truck” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. March 7. Kids can make music at 9:30 a.m., noon or 2:30 p.m. March 10.
Yarn group gathers
ALDEN — Alden Knitters and Crocheters meet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Helena Township Community Center.
All skill levels are welcome. More details: 231-944-0013.
Native women presentation TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts the Zoom event “The Power of Native Women” at 6:30 p.m. March 7.
Oneida Nation of Wisconsin citizen Heather Bruegl is the speaker. Register via tadl.org/nativewomen.
Railroad society discussionTRAVERSE CITY — The Railroad Historical Society of Northwest Michigan meets at 7 p.m. March 7 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
The program covers James J. Hill, called “The Empire Builder.”
Contact: rrcollector321@gmail.com.
Preschool storiesINTERLOCHEN — Preschool Story Hour starts at 10 a.m. March 8 and 15 at Interlochen Public Library. Join for stories, songs and a craft.
Basketry sessionsALDEN — Dorothy Walter leads basketry workshops from 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays at Helena Township Community Center.
Experience isn’t required; join for $5. More details: 231-331-6583.
Cooking techniques
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area Stroke Club learns about “One-Handed Cooking Techniques” from 2:30-4:30 p.m. March 8 at the Presbyterian Church.
Munson Healthcare Occupational Therapist Joe Leppek provides tips for preparing and cooking food.
Book discussionINTERLOCHEN — Thursday Morning Book Club gathers at 10 a.m. March 9 at Interlochen Public Library.
Talk about the nonfiction book “Hidden Valley Road” by Robert Kolker.
Kids activitiesINTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library hosts activities for kids.
Tot Time begins at 10 a.m. March 9 and 16. Baby Time includes play, music and books at 10 a.m. March 10 and 17.
MDOT meetingALANSON — The Michigan Department of Transportation hosts an open house from 4-6 p.m. March 9 at Littlefield-Alanson Community Building.
Discuss plans to rebuild U.S. 31 from Indiana Road to near the northern Milton Road and U.S. 31 intersection and M-68 from U.S. 31 to the Crooked River bridge.
Work should begin in April and end in November.
Creative retreat for adultsGLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center offers “Exploring Grief through Creativity” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 11 at Pine Street Studios.
Ages 18 and older can attend workshops. Cost is $175 and includes materials and meals.
Sign up at glenarborart.org/events.
Michigan artist displayedLUDINGTON — Michigan artist Melanie Manos’ exhibition “Pillars of the Community” is on display through March 31 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Her work includes multi-media drawing and installation, videos and performances.
Scholarships for studentsINTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Area Chamber of Commerce accepts applications for the Annette Basler Memorial Scholarship until March 31.
The award goes to two graduating seniors residing in Green Lake Township or who attended Interlochen Elementary School at least one year.
Each student can receive $1,000.
School guidance counselors can provide an application or find it at interlochenchamber.org.
Send forms to info@interlochenchamber.org or P.O. Box 13 in Interlochen, MI 49643.
