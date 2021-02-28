Coat collection
TRAVERSE CITY — The Cured Leaf hosts a coat drive through Feb. 28. Community members may drop off new or gently used jackets for local residents. The business is located at 709 S. Garfield St.
CD sale starts March 1
TRAVERSE CITY — Friends of Traverse Area District Library host the Random Bag of Jazz sale starting March 1. Each bag is $10 and includes 10 jazz CDs. Order at tadl.org/friends for pick up at the main library.
Reading club
TRAVERSE CITY — Pit Spitters Reading Club is open to kids in kindergarten through eighth grade. They are tasked with reading 15 minutes every day from March 1-31. Students receive two tickets to a 2021 baseball game after completing the program. Register by calling 231-943-0100, ext. 205, or emailing britanie@pitspitters.com.
Roadwork begins March 1
HONOR — Michigan Department of Transportation crews plan to begin tree removal March 1 on U.S. 31 from the west intersection with Goose Lake Road to Reynolds Road, east of Honor. Roadwork includes a new guardrail and curb along the 7.3-mile route. Drivers should expect occasional shoulder closures. The nearly $5.2 million project is funded through the Rebuilding Michigan program.
Scholarships available
TRAVERSE CITY — American Association of University Women- Traverse City Area Branch offers scholarships for local women who completed at least two years of post-secondary education. Three, $2,000 awards are available. Applications are accepted through March 1. The Minnie Votruba Moore Scholarship is posted at gtrcf.org. Find the Zimco LLC at aauwtc.org.
Support events
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan hosts peer support events in March via Zoom. A men’s group meets at 10 a.m. Mondays, a women’s group gathers at 11 a.m. Mondays and a peer advocacy group interacts at 2 p.m. Thursdays. Additionally, the Virtual Accessible Gaming Social Group connects players through disabilitynetwork.org. More information: 231-922-0903.
NWS offers awards
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series accepts scholarship applications from 11th and 12th graders in the five-county area. Students may submit a poem, short story, essay or journalistic piece for the competition.
The scholarships are named in honor of the late Bill Montgomery (fiction), Bob and Marcy Branski (poetry), Leslie Lee (nonfiction) and the late Judith Lang (journalism). Winning pieces are published in the 2021 NWS Literary Journal.
Writing is accepted through midnight March 1 at gtrcf.org.
Mindfulness program
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts the Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction program at 11:30 a.m. March 2. Learn about meditation, yoga and other ways to reduce stress during this Zoom class. Registration: tadl.org.
School enrollment
TRAVERSE CITY — Woodland School accepts enrollment applications until midnight March 17. Kids are eligible to start in the fall if they turn 5 on or before Sept. 1. An enrollment lottery takes place March 19. This is a tuition-free, public charter school. More information: 231-947-7474.
Chamber offers scholarships
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Area Chamber of Commerce offers the Annette Basler Memorial Scholarship. Two, $1,000 awards are available to graduating seniors. Eligible students reside permanently in Green Lake Township or attended Interlochen Elementary School for at least one year. Obtain applications from school guidance counselors and complete them by March 31. Mail the chamber at P.O. Box 13 in Interlochen, MI 49643.
