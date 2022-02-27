Invasive species awareness
TRAVERSE CITY — Benzie Conservation District’s Aquatic Invasive Species Pathways Program recognizes National Invasive Species Awareness Week from Feb. 28 through March 4.
The local program features educational material specific to northwest Michigan on its social media platforms. Free coloring pages are available at benziecd.org.
Enrollment meetings
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Academy hosts enrollment information meetings at 9:30 a.m. March 1 and 7 or 6 p.m. March 3 and 9.
Learn about enrollment for the 2022-23 school year and tour the facilities. The open enrollment period continues through March 10.
Call 231-932-6900 to make an individual appointment.
Gardener meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The Master Gardener Association of Northwest Michigan discusses natural shorelines at 6:30 p.m. March 1 via Zoom. The presenter is Nancy Popa, a board member of the Leelanau Conservancy and Lake Leelanau Lake Association.
Cost is $5 for the public, free for MGANM members. Sign up at mganm.org.
Teen scholarships
NEW YORK — High school seniors are invited to apply for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Teen Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship.
College-bound students may submit an essay about how Alzheimer’s disease impacts their lives. Submissions are due March 1 at alzfdn.org/scholarship.
Scholarships available
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation offers almost 100 scholarships for graduating high school seniors and current post-secondary students in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.
This year, two new awards are available: the Traverse City Tourism Hospitality Scholarship and the LGBTQ Pride Scholarship. Other opportunities include the Marsha J. Smith Community Leadership Fund, the Focus Fund Endowment and the DEI Fund.
Many applications are due March 1. Find more information at gtrcf.org/scholarships/apply. Questions: 231-935-4066.
Disability support events
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan offers support events via Zoom during March.
A men’s group meets at 10 a.m. Mondays to discuss managing stress and connect with others with disabilities. The Adult Peer Advocacy Group meets at 2 p.m. March 3.
Current schedule and more details: disabilitynetwork.org/events.
Career Fair
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC hosts its annual Career Fair from 2-6 p.m. March 3 at the Hagerty Center on the Great Lakes Campus.
Students, NMC alumni and community members may talk with employers about seasonal, entry-level or career-track positions as well as internships and service learning. All attendees must wear face masks.
Accreditation awarded
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority recently received accreditation from CARF International for three years for 12 programs.
The mental health programs: Assertive Community Treatment: Integrated Substance Use Disorder (adults), Assessment and Referral (adults, children and adolescents), Case Management/Services Coordination (adults, children and adolescents), Crisis Intervention (adults, children and adolescents), Intensive Family-Based Services (children and adolescents), Outpatient Treatment (adults, children and adolescents) and Prevention: Integrated SUD (adults, children and adolescents).
This is the sixth consecutive three-year accreditation CARF awarded to the local organization since it began in 2003.
