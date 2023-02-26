City Academy
TRAVERSE CITY — The City of Traverse City accepts applications for its City Academy until Feb. 28.
The eight-session program runs April 18 through May 15. Learn about city operations and how to get involved in local government.
Applications and more details: traversecitymi.gov/community/city-academy.html.
United Way open house
PETOSKEY — United Way of Northwest Michigan hosts an open house from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 28 at 1691 U.S. 131 South, the new location for its Char-Em Region office.
Refreshments are served. More details: rebeca@unitedwaynwmi.org.
Nominate an alumni
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College seeks nominations for the 2023 Outstanding Alumni awards until March 1.
Recipients are chosen based on their professional achievements and/or leadership in the local or global community. Nomination forms: nmc.edu/alumni. Call 231-995-1834 with questions.
Scholarships available
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation offers almost 100 scholarships for graduating high school seniors and current post-secondary students in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.
Many applications are due March 1. Learn more at gtrcf.org/scholarships/apply. Questions: 231-935-4066.
Sensory kits on buses
BENZONIA — Benzie Bus partnered with Centra Wellness Network to obtain Carter Kits Sensory Bags for its buses.
Kits include items like a weighted blanket and earmuffs for kids and adults with autism, anxiety, PTSD, ADHD or another condition. Additionally, bus drivers have started training to assist riders.
Award applications
MANISTEE — Manistee County Community Foundation accepts scholarship applications until March 1. Applicants are high school graduating seniors, early/middle college program graduating seniors or home-schooled students in Manistee County.
Winners are announced in the spring. manisteefoundation.org
Public land webinars
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources hosts webinars at 6 p.m. March 1 and 2 p.m. March 2 on the state land review process and the counties under review.
Residents of Cheboygan, Crawford, Kalkaska, Missaukee, Osceola and Otsego counties may comment on the DNR’s proposals for public land.
Register for a Microsoft Teams session and learn more at https://bit.ly/3YJid6G. People may submit comments until March 3 to DNR-StateLandReview@Michigan.gov.
Novel published
TRAVERSE CITY — Mission Point Press recently published “The Polar Bear and the Dragon: Perilous Passage” by northern Michigan author Debbie Watson. This fantasy novel is the third in her series. The hardcover is $22.95 and the softcover is $14.95 at bookstores and online.
Career fair at NMC
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC hosts its annual Career Fair from 3-6 p.m. March 2 at the Hagerty Center on the Great Lakes Campus. Veterans are invited to arrive at 2:30 p.m.
Students, NMC alumni and community members may talk with employers about career-track, seasonal and entry-level positions as well as internships and service learning opportunities.
Register and learn more at nmc.edu/career-fair.
Virtual forum
SUTTONS BAY — The League of Women Voters of Leelanau County presents a forum on Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day at noon March 8 via Zoom.
Register via https://bit.ly/3kmSPoI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.