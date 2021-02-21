Magazine writing class
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series offers the “Crafting and Pitching A Magazine Story” class at 7 p.m. Feb. 22, March 1 and 8. Craig and Jillian Manning teach students ages 11-18 about the process. Cost is $70 per person. Sign up at nationalwritersseries.org.
School informational
TRAVERSE CITY — Woodland School hosts an information night from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Families can learn about the kindergarten through eighth grade, tuition-free, public charter school. This event is by appointment only. Contact: 231-947-7474; ateske@woodlandschooltc.org
Grant informational
TRAVERSE CITY — Impact100 Traverse City invites nonprofits to attend an informational meeting at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 24. This virtual event covers grants from the all-women, all-volunteer organization. Registration: info@impactTC.org.
Board office hours
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS Board of Education hosts office hours at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 via Google Meet. Community members are invited to join by calling +1 954-900-9078 and entering PIN 567 121 493.
Death discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series hosts Diane Rehm at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 via Zoom. Rehm discusses her book “When My Time Comes,” which covers death and medical aid in dying. Donations are encouraged. Books are sold at Horizon Books and Brilliant Books. Registration: nationalwritersseries.org.
Community center donation
THOMPSONVILLE — Betsie Valley Community Center recently obtained a $2,500 donation from St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Beulah. Funds will support the Mobile Services Van, which provides dental hygiene services throughout Benzie and Manistee counties. More information: Suebruening@hotmail.com.
Teacher receives grant
TRAVERSE CITY — East Middle School social studies teacher Alison Sullivan recently obtained nearly $500 from the Traverse City Human Rights Commission. The grant goes toward the purchase a classroom set of the book “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You” by Jason Reynolds. This is a young adult version of the 2016 National Book Award nonfiction winner, “Stamped from the Beginning” by Ibram X. Kendi.
Outstanding Alumni nominations
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC seeks nominations for the annual Outstanding Alumni Award, which recognizes an individual for professional achievements and/or community leadership. The 2021 awards are announced in the summer.
Submissions are due March 1 at nmc.edu/outstanding-alumni. Request a paper application at alumni@nmc.edu. Questions: 231-995-2825.
BBB college scholarships
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan offers scholarships to high school seniors in Antrim, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Grand Traverse, Emmet, Charlevoix, Manistee and Benzie counties. Up to three, $2,000 awards are available for students attending college in the fall. Applications are due March 31 at https://tinyurl.com/2021BBBTrustScholar.
Nonprofit announces project
SUTTONS BAY — PoWeR! Book Bags aims to provide books to Women, Infant and Children (WIC) recipients in northern Michigan. The nonprofit received a grant to distribute literacy materials to more than 2,000 families.
This project is funded in part through a Seed Grant from Rotary Charities Traverse City. Partners: Grand Traverse County Health Department, Benzie Leelanau District Health Department and the newly formed Literacy Alliance of Northwest Michigan, which includes Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Grand Traverse Region, Born to Read of Sunrise Rotary of Traverse City, United Way of Northwest Michigan, Advocates of Benzie County and PoWeR! Book Bags.
Volunteers are needed to sew bags or donate fabric materials. Bags should be 10-by-12 or 11-by-13 inches. Drop items off at the Millside Building, 101 Dame St. No. 5 in Suttons Bay. More details: powerbookbags@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.