Historical presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Historical Society hosts a presentation on local libraries at 2 p.m. Feb. 20 via Zoom and at Traverse Area District Library.
Presenters: Anne Magoun and Ann Swaney, co-coordinators of the Committee to Record the Story of Traverse Area Libraries (CRSTAL).
Register at https://bit.ly/3sropBH.
Kids’ activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts interactive programs for preschool and elementary students each week.
Activity schedule:
- Kid’s Craft Lab: 1 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 21 and 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 24
- Storytime Adventures: 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and 25
Museum admission is $7. Sign up at glcm.org.
Humanist meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Humanists meet at 5 p.m. Feb. 21 via Zoom. Attorney and political analyst Joey Andrews discusses redistricting in Michigan.
Register at https://bit.ly/3oLMCBM.
Comedy auditions
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Players hosts auditions for the comedy “Leading Ladies” at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 and 22 at the Historic Elk Rapids Town Hall.
Acting experience is not required. Email robfordwrites@gmail.com for a script.
Grant application training
TRAVERSE CITY — Impact100 Traverse City offers a free grant application training from 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 22 via Zoom.
Local nonprofits can learn about 2022 grants. Register at impacttc.org/events. More details: grants@impactTC.org.
Fire department forum
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department hosts a forum at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at East Middle School.
Community members are invited to learn about the local fire department.
Book club
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library’s First Draft Book Club meets at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at Hofbrau.
Discuss book selection ideas.
Black History Month panel
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series presents a Black History Month panel at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 via Zoom.
Authors Honoree Fanonne Jeffers, Wanda M. Morris and Vanessa Riley discuss their books.
Find tickets at nationalwritersseries.org.
‘Passage’ reading
INTERLOCHEN — Parallel 45 Theatre continues its play reading series with “Passage” at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 in the Harvey Theatre at Interlochen Center for the Arts.
Admission is by donation. Get tickets at Parallel45.org.
Group assists nonprofit
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Men’s Shed recently assisted another nonprofit: Thrive Medical Clinic.
The men’s group began replacing ceiling tiles at the facility, which serves pregnant women and their families.
Grand Traverse Men’s Shed meets twice per week and is seeking a permanent headquarters for woodworking projects.
Scholarship for charter students
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Valley State University recently announced the GV Charter Schools Alumni Scholarship for graduates of its charter schools.
Students are eligible if they graduate from a public charter high school authorized by the university. In northern Michigan, these include Old Mission Peninsula School and the Greenspire School.
The scholarships also extend to charter school graduates who transfer to Grand Valley.
The award is available beginning in the fall 2022 term. Students can receive $1,000 annually for up to four years to attend the university. More details: hallbarr@gvsu.edu.
