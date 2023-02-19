Kids’ programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students can participate in programs at Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
Kid’s Craft Lab features a President’s Day birdfeeder project at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Paint a constellation at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Feb. 23.
Storytime Adventures includes “Moonbear’s Shadow” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 21. The toddler gym is open in the Great Lakes Room at 9:30 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
Museum admission is $8. greatlakeskids.org
Surgery support group meets
TRAVERSE CITY — A bariatric surgery and aftercare support group meets at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 20. The virtual session is for patients who attended a Munson Healthcare virtual educational seminar.
Learn more at munsonhealthcare.org/bariatrics. Contact: 231-935-2400.
Yoga sessions
THOMPSONVILLE — Crystal Mountain hosts the Mind and Body Yoga Workshop Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21 through March 30.
Call 231-378-4775 to sign up by Feb. 20.
Quilt history talk
LANSING — AARP Michigan offers the free event “The African American Influence in American Quilts” at 11 a.m. Feb. 21.
Learn about the history of quilting during this online event.
Sign up at https://events.aarp.org/AfricanAmericanQuilts2-21.
Open houses
TRAVERSE CITY — Woodland School Prospective Student Open Houses go from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 21 and 9 a.m. to noon March 4.
Tour the facility and learn about the kindergarten through eighth grade tuition-free, public charter school. Questions: 231-947-7474; woodland@woodlandschooltc.org.
Chronic pain workshop
ANN ARBOR — The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan presents a free Chronic Pain Personal Action Toward Health workshop Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 28 to April 4.
An informational session is Feb. 21. Topics include pain management, working with health care providers and more.
Registration: classes.beaumont.org; 800-633-7377.
Boston Brass on stage
TRAVERSE CITY — Boston Brass performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at City Opera House. The quintet plays a variety of music.
Tickets are $15 for students; others pay $27-37. Box office: 231-941-8082.
‘Disrupt and Dismantle’ series
TRAVERSE CITY — The “Disrupt and Dismantle” film series shows at 1 and 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 22 at the Dennos Museum Center.
Reserve seats for free at www.dennosmuseum.org/events/films.html.
History presentation at historical society
LELAND — Mark Smith, from Omena Historical Society, presents “The Story of the Grove Hill School” at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at Leelanau Historical Society.
Learn about Peter Dougherty, who established a residential school for Native Americans in Omena.
Blues concert
GRAYLING — RDS Blues Trio performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at AuSable Artisan Village. Admission is free, but seats are limited. More details: 989-745-6096.
Grant applications due
TRAVERSE CITY — Zonta Club of Traverse City accepts grant applications from local nonprofits until March 15.
Awards can fund projects that support families and women in the Grand Traverse area.
Apply and learn more at zontacluboftraversecity.org.
Call for vendors at annual art fair
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Lake Woman’s Club accepts applications for its annual art fair until March 19.
The juried event is July 19 at Glen Arbor Township Hall.
Vendors can register at https://www.zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=10666.
Questions: glwcartfair@gmail.com; 231-412-0214.
