Boots for Kids donation
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Elks Lodge recently donated $2,500 to Boots for Kids. The local organization aims to purchase boots, hats and mittens for area youth this winter. A Beacon Grant from the Elks National Foundation helped make this possible.
Scholarship essay contest
NEW YORK — Alzheimer’s Foundation of America accepts entries for the national Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness College Scholarship Essay Contest. High school seniors are may submit an essay describing how the disease impacts their lives. Submissions are due Feb. 15 through alzfdn.org/scholarship.
News discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area presents Nicco Pandolfi at noon Feb. 16 via Zoom. Pandolfi, a local librarian and writer, discusses trust and information in the news. The broadcast is also available through the Traverse Area Community Media Facebook page or TV Channel 189 (Spectrum).
Environment talk
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association hosts a virtual cafe from 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 16 via Zoom. Jess Lasoff-Santos, from the University of Michigan, and Katie Williamson, from Rare’s Center for Behavior and Environment, discuss “The Psychology of Environmental Stewardship.” Contact: 231-271-3077.
STEM program available
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS invites area eighth graders to apply for the SCI-MA-TECH program until March 15. A virtual information session is set at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 via Google Meet. The four-year program includes science, math, technology and advanced placement courses. It is offered at Traverse City West Senior High and Central High schools. tcaps.net/sci-ma-tech
Health workshop
ANN ARBOR — National Kidney Foundation of Michigan presents an information session from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 17. People living with kidney disease and their family may attend the Kidney Personal Action Toward Health workshop Wednesdays through April 14. Newcomers can join until March 3.
Sessions are free. Registration: pathprograms@nkfm.org; 734-482-1455.
School personnel meet
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area Michigan Education Association – Retired meets for Virtual Happy Hour at 4 p.m. Feb. 17 via Zoom. Retired Michigan teachers are invited to converse and discuss educational updates and community topics. Registration: 231-409-5179; meadka@hotmail.com.
Village tours
TRAVERSE CITY — The Village at Grand Traverse Commons offers the Guided Historic Walking Tour, Winter Walking Tour and the Escape to the Asylum- Private Tour. Guests must wear face coverings and follow other CDC recommendations. Reserve spots at thevillagetc.com, or call 231-938-6150.
Career fair registration
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC and Northwest Michigan Works present the 15th annual career fair from 3-6 p.m. March 2-4. The virtual event allows job seekers to meet regional employers. Tuesday features retail, food service and hospitality; Wednesday highlights business and healthcare; and Thursday includes construction, automotive, technical and transportation fields.
Contact 231-995-2139 for help with elevator pitches and resumes.
Trooper retirement
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan State Police Trooper Michael Harger recently retired after 31 years of service. He graduated from the 107th Trooper Recruit School and joined MSP in January 1990.
Harger worked as a defensive tactics instructor and evidence technician. He worked with Operation Lifesaver, which aims to prohibit snowmobile traffic on Michigan railways.
He was last assigned to the Houghton Lake Post. Harger attended Traverse City Central High School, Ferris State University and Northwestern Michigan College. Harger is a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and Moose International. He coached baseball at Houghton Lake Community Schools for about 20 years.
