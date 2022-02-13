Arts council receives funds

ALPENA — Thunder Bay Arts Council recently obtained $5,000 from the Comstock Fund of the First Congregational United Church of Christ.

Funds sponsored this year’s IceFest event.

Kids’ activities

TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum presents weekly programs for preschool and elementary students.

Kids can create hearts and spirals with cereal and pipe cleaners at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 14 or 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 17. Listen to the story “Goodnight Moon” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 15 or Feb. 18.

Reserve a spot at glcm.org.

Women’s scholarship

ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Women offers three, $600 scholarships for women in northern Michigan, especially those living and working in Antrim County.

Applications are due Feb. 15. Questions: lschmidtsh@gmail.com.

Blood drive

SUTTONS BAY — League of Women Voters Leelanau hosts a community blood drive from 1-6 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Government Center.

Healthy donors are encouraged to attend. People are eligible if they received a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot on or before Feb. 12.

Call 866-642-5663 or visit Versiti.org/MI to make an appointment.

Grief support event

INTERLOCHEN — The Health and Wellness: Live Your Best Life program continues from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 15 at Interlochen Public Library.

The Comfort and Conversation Grief Support group meets on the third Tuesday of each month. Sessions are funded with a grant from the Allen Foundation.

Tween Tuesday

INTERLOCHEN — Youth are invited to Tween Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 15 and 22 at Interlochen Public Library. Participants may create bullet reading journals and enjoy pizza.

Free dental clinic

TRAVERSE CITY — The free Doctors with Heart clinic goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at Deerhaven Family Dentistry.

People who cannot afford dental care may receive free services, including X-rays, fillings, extractions and cleanings.

COVID-19 screenings are done at the door. Call the phone number posted in the parking lot upon arrival.

Story hour

INTERLOCHEN — Preschool Story Hour begins at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 16 and 23 at Interlochen Public Library. Kids can enjoy stories, a craft and songs.

Vaccine clinic

LUDINGTON — District Health Department No. 10 hosts a flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 16 at Safe Harbor Credit Union.

The seasonal flu shot costs $37 without insurance. Bring insurance cards and a driver’s license.

Call 888-217-3904 to make an appointment.

Vaccine clinic

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Health Clinic offers the Curbside COVID-19 Vaccine Family Night starting at 5 p.m. Feb. 16 at 1719 S. Garfield Ave.

Pfizer and Moderna primary doses are available for kids and adults. Boosters are available for ages 12 and older.

Call 231-935-0799 to make an appointment.

Preschool stories

EMPIRE — Stories and More for Preschoolers begins at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Glen Lake Library. Caregivers and kids can enjoy crafts, songs and other interactive activities.

Questions: 231-326-5361.

Bridge games

INTERLOCHEN — Community members may learn the basics of the card game Bridge from 2-5 p.m. Feb. 17 and 24 at Interlochen Public Library.

Vaccine clinic canceled

LUDINGTON — District Health Department No. 10 canceled its flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic, originally scheduled Feb. 17 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts.

Call 888-217-3904 to make an appointment for a flu shot, COVID-19 vaccine or booster.

Online book sales

INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library offers the BookShelf at librarycat.org/lib/FriendsIPL.

People can select used books and puzzles for pickup at the library. Hardcovers are $2, paperbacks are $1, a bag of books is $5 and puzzles are $5. Proceeds support library programs.

