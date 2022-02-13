Arts council receives funds
ALPENA — Thunder Bay Arts Council recently obtained $5,000 from the Comstock Fund of the First Congregational United Church of Christ.
Funds sponsored this year’s IceFest event.
Kids’ activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum presents weekly programs for preschool and elementary students.
Kids can create hearts and spirals with cereal and pipe cleaners at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 14 or 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 17. Listen to the story “Goodnight Moon” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 15 or Feb. 18.
Reserve a spot at glcm.org.
Women’s scholarship
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Women offers three, $600 scholarships for women in northern Michigan, especially those living and working in Antrim County.
Applications are due Feb. 15. Questions: lschmidtsh@gmail.com.
Blood drive
SUTTONS BAY — League of Women Voters Leelanau hosts a community blood drive from 1-6 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Government Center.
Healthy donors are encouraged to attend. People are eligible if they received a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot on or before Feb. 12.
Call 866-642-5663 or visit Versiti.org/MI to make an appointment.
Grief support event
INTERLOCHEN — The Health and Wellness: Live Your Best Life program continues from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 15 at Interlochen Public Library.
The Comfort and Conversation Grief Support group meets on the third Tuesday of each month. Sessions are funded with a grant from the Allen Foundation.
Tween Tuesday
INTERLOCHEN — Youth are invited to Tween Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 15 and 22 at Interlochen Public Library. Participants may create bullet reading journals and enjoy pizza.
Free dental clinic
TRAVERSE CITY — The free Doctors with Heart clinic goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at Deerhaven Family Dentistry.
People who cannot afford dental care may receive free services, including X-rays, fillings, extractions and cleanings.
COVID-19 screenings are done at the door. Call the phone number posted in the parking lot upon arrival.
Story hour
INTERLOCHEN — Preschool Story Hour begins at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 16 and 23 at Interlochen Public Library. Kids can enjoy stories, a craft and songs.
Vaccine clinic
LUDINGTON — District Health Department No. 10 hosts a flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 16 at Safe Harbor Credit Union.
The seasonal flu shot costs $37 without insurance. Bring insurance cards and a driver’s license.
Call 888-217-3904 to make an appointment.
Vaccine clinic
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Health Clinic offers the Curbside COVID-19 Vaccine Family Night starting at 5 p.m. Feb. 16 at 1719 S. Garfield Ave.
Pfizer and Moderna primary doses are available for kids and adults. Boosters are available for ages 12 and older.
Call 231-935-0799 to make an appointment.
Preschool stories
EMPIRE — Stories and More for Preschoolers begins at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Glen Lake Library. Caregivers and kids can enjoy crafts, songs and other interactive activities.
Questions: 231-326-5361.
Bridge games
INTERLOCHEN — Community members may learn the basics of the card game Bridge from 2-5 p.m. Feb. 17 and 24 at Interlochen Public Library.
Vaccine clinic canceled
LUDINGTON — District Health Department No. 10 canceled its flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic, originally scheduled Feb. 17 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Call 888-217-3904 to make an appointment for a flu shot, COVID-19 vaccine or booster.
Online book sales
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library offers the BookShelf at librarycat.org/lib/FriendsIPL.
People can select used books and puzzles for pickup at the library. Hardcovers are $2, paperbacks are $1, a bag of books is $5 and puzzles are $5. Proceeds support library programs.
