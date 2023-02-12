Weekly kids programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students can participate in programs at Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
Kid’s Craft Lab features a “love bug” garland project at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 13. Paint a constellation at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Feb. 16.
Storytime Adventures includes “Who Will be My Valentine This Year?” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
Kids can play with blocks in the Great Lakes Room at 9:30 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 17.
Museum admission is $8. greatlakeskids.org
Bariatric surgery seminar
TRAVERSE CITY — A free virtual informational seminar on bariatric surgery starts at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 13. Munson Medical Center’s Bariatric Program Medical Director Michael Nizzi discusses the surgery and how patients may qualify.
Register at munsonhealthcare.org/bariatrics.
Crafting at the library
INTERLOCHEN — The Wool Crafting and Needlework group gathers from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 14 at Interlochen Public Library.
All skill levels are welcome to work on a project.
Parkinson’s support meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Parkinson’s Network North Day Group meets at 1 p.m. Feb. 14 at The Presbyterian Church.
The group gathers on the second Tuesday of each month. Share experiences and resources with others.
More information: 231-947-7389.
Technology help
EMPIRE — Seniors can get assistance with technology at 4 p.m. Feb. 14 at Glen Lake Community Library.
Bring a device and questions. Share Care of Leelanau coordinates this session.
Estate planning event
LANSING — AARP Michigan offers a free virtual program on estate planning at 10 a.m. Feb. 15.
Register at https://events.aarp.org/EstatePlanning2-15.
Story time for kids
INTERLOCHEN — Preschool Story Hour starts at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 15 and 22 at Interlochen Public Library. Stories, songs and a craft are included.
Harriet Tubman film shows
TRAVERSE CITY — Leslie McCurdy presents “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman” at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 in Milliken Auditorium at the Dennos Museum Center.
Admission is free. The event is sponsored by Northwestern Michigan College Student Life.
FOL meeting at Helena Twp. Center
ALDEN — Friends of Alden District Library meets at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 16 at Helena Township Community Center.
Enjoy a cup of coffee and snacks during the meeting.
Coding for kids at Bellaire library
BELLAIRE — Kids Coding Club meets at 10 a.m. Feb. 16 at Bellaire Public Library.
Ages 8-13 may complete activities through code.org.
Registration is required at bellairelibrary.org or by calling 231-533-8814.
New art project is ‘Michigan Blue’
THOMPSONVILLE — Michigan Legacy Art Park’s 2023 Community Art Project is “Michigan Blue.”
Kids and adults are invited to paint or draw something blue onto wooden tree rounds. I
ndividual rounds will be combined to create a mosaic artwork.
“Michigan Blue” is displayed this summer and into winter.
The project is supported by Benzie Sunrise Rotary Club, Michigan Arts and Culture Council and National Endowment for the Arts. michlegacyartpark.org
Scholarships for women
TRAVERSE CITY — The American Association of University Women of Traverse City offers scholarships for area women who completed at least two years of postsecondary education and are taking at least nine credits each semester.
Three, $2,000 awards are available.
Apply for the Minnie Votruba Moore Scholarship via gtrcf.org or the AAUW- TC Branch award at aauwtc.org.
The deadline is March 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.