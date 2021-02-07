Coat collection
TRAVERSE CITY — The Cured Leaf hosts a coat drive through Feb. 28. Community members may drop off new or gently used jackets for local residents. The business is located at 709 S. Garfield St.
TCAPS office hours
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner hosts virtual office hours at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 9 via Google Meet. Community members are invited to join by calling +1 484-403-0627 and entering PIN 810 142 163.
Presidents series
TRAVERSE CITY — Retired diplomat Jack Segal presents “Truman to Biden: U.S. Presidents and the Global World Order Since WWII” starting Feb. 9 via Zoom. The series runs from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through April 20. Cost is $239. Registration: ees@nmc.edu.
Health workshop
ANN ARBOR — National Kidney Foundation of Michigan presents the Kidney Personal Action Toward Health workshop this winter. New participants are welcome through Feb. 9. People living with kidney disease and their family may attend from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays through March 23.
Sessions are free. Registration: pathprograms@nkfm.org; 800-482-1455.
Food preparation workshop
CADILLAC — Michigan State University Extension staff presents the Michigan Cottage Food Law workshop from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 10 via Zoom. Learn how to safely prepare food at home and then sell items to the public. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development inspector answers questions. Other sessions: 10 a.m. to noon March 17 and April 21 or 3-5 p.m. March 30. Registration: jorda136@msu.edu or fifield@msu.edu.
Online nature programs
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area partners with Northwestern Michigan College Extended Education to present virtual nature programming this winter. The series opens with “Animal Winter Adaptations” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 10. Register through nmc.edu/ees.
Lecture series continues
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society continues the Benzonia Academy Lecture Series at 4 p.m. Feb. 11 via Zoom. Greg Kowalski presents “Prohibition in Hamtramck.” Kowalski is the executive director for the Hamtramck Historical Museum, an author and a retired journalist. More information: benziemuseum.org; 231-882-5539.
Kindergarten information
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Academy hosts Kindergarten Information Nights at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 and 15 and March 5. Families can tour the facility and ask questions. Open enrollment for the 2021-22 school year goes through March 11. If there is more interest than open positions, a lottery selection will occur March 12. More details: 231-932-6900.
Super Saturday Special
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency invites the public to the free Super Saturday Special from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 13 at TBA Career-Tech Center. The drive-through event includes tax preparation, sandwich lunches and dental pre-screenings from Northwest Michigan Health Services. Call 231-714-4696 to make a tax appointment.
Virtual exercise program
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay YMCA offers access to a free virtual exercise challenge called “Reset.” Track progress, receive guidance and access hundreds of videos from YMCAs around the country. Text “RESET” to 844-889-6222 to sign up. Questions: 231-346-4966; jenny@gtbayymca.org.
Youth council seeks applicants
CHICAGO — The Federal Emergency Management Agency invites Michigan students in eighth through 11th grade to apply for the Youth Preparedness Council. YPC members serve two years and are chosen based on their interest in helping others, community involvement and leadership skills. Applications are due March 7. Candidates are notified in May. More information: FEMA-Prepare@fema.dhs.gov.
Anniversary party canceled
BELLAIRE — Short’s Brewing Company scrapped its Anni Party, originally scheduled April 24. The 2020 and 2021 events were called off during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets may be transferred to the 2021 Short’s Fest or 2022 Anni Party, or exchanged for a brewery gift card by May 1. Questions: anniparty@shortsbrewing.com.
