TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan, Grand Traverse County Health Department and Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan will distribute KN95 masks to Grand Traverse County residents Feb. 8 and Feb. 15, from 8: 30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., depending on supply.
The drive-through will be at 1320 Airport Access Road, 50 masks per vehicle. Participants are asked to wear a mask.
Visit www.facebook.com/AAANMregion10or www.aaanm.org for more information.
Tech Tuesdays
BELLAIRE — Tech Tuesdays are available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bellaire Public Library. Community members may ask technology questions and obtain help with a device. Questions: 231-533-8814.
Camp registration open
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Bay YMCA opens summer camp registration starting at 5:30 a.m. Feb. 7 at the West facility.
Disability support events
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan offers support events via Zoom during February.
A men’s group meets at 10 a.m. Mondays to discuss managing stress and connect with others with disabilities. A women’s group at 2 p.m. Wednesdays. The theme is goal setting.
The Parent Network is available at 7 p.m. Feb. 16. Learn about an NMC initiative on inclusive housing and discuss supported decision making.
SPIRIT Club, free instructor-led exercise, begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
Current schedule and more details: disabilitynetwork.org/events.
Vaccine clinic
LUDINGTON — District Health Department No. 10 offers a flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 7 at Ludington Library.
The Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines and booster shots are available.
The seasonal flu shot costs $37 without insurance. Bring insurance cards and a driver’s license.
Call 888-217-3904 to make an appointment.
Reading series continues
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre hosts a reading of selections from “The Inheritance” at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Cathedral Barn at Historic Barns Park.
A $20 donation is suggested. Tickets at Parallel45.org.
Shipwreck discussion
NORTHPORT — Grand Traverse Lighthouse Executive Director Stef Staley discusses shipwrecks at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 via Zoom. Her presentation covers the Schooner Metropolis and tugboat Lauren Castle. Registration is free.
Public comment needed
LANSING — The Michigan Jail Reform Advisory Council seeks public comments before its Feb. 10 meeting via Zoom. Feedback will help the council enact policy and practice changes, develop educational materials, support justice system practitioners and monitor performance measures.
People may present their comments during the virtual meeting or submit them to JRAC@courts.mi.gov.
Meet the artists
TRAVERSE CITY — The City Opera House presents “Affected by Color,” a visual art exhibit featuring the work of Mitch Truemner and Jacquie Auch throughout February, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. An artists’ reception is Feb. 10 from 6-8 p.m. to meet the painters in person. Beverages and light hors d’oeuvres.
Theater performance
INTERLOCHEN — Parallel 45 Theater’s Residency Program students perform their original production “Heal. Be. Live.” at 7:30 p.m. March 11 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 12 at Interlochen Center for the Arts.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 11 via interlochen.org.
Quintet performs
MANISTEE — West Shore Community College Performing Arts Series presents the Fred Knapp Quintet at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts.
Tickets start at $10 per seat. Box office: 231-843-5507.
Super Saturday
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency hosts Super Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 12 at Northwest Michigan Works. The drive-through event includes free tax preparation (drop off), sandwich lunches and at-home COVID-19 test kits and masks.
Make a tax appointment at bit.ly/SuperSaturday2022SignUp. Contact: 231-714-9650.
Sculpture funding
ALPENA — First Federal Legacy Foundation recently contributed $10,000 toward the Thunder Bay Arts Alpena Bi-Path. The donation provides $2,000 annually for five years.
The Alpena Bi-Path is a sculptured walk and bike path. “Water in Limestone” by local sculptor Autumn Bildson is set to be installed in the fall.
